Kosei Inoue: 'The battle will always continue'

Story highlights Kosei Inoue reveals he feels "pressure" ahead of Tokyo 2020

Japan judo coach guided team to 12 gold medals at Tokyo Grand Slam

Former Olympic champion tells CNN: "The battle will always continue"

Tokyo, Japan (CNN) For Kosei Inoue, reaching the pinnacle of his sport is just the start of the journey.

His team might have won 12 of the 14 gold medals on offer at the recent Tokyo Grand Slam, but the Japanese judo head coach preaches caution.

"The battle will always continue," Inoue tells CNN's Judo World. "It's important for the athletes who performed well at the Tokyo Grand Slam to never be satisfied, to always stay hungry, and to have high goals and expectations for themselves."

It's a message the 39-year-old has always taken to heart, from his early days on the tatami to his current stint inspiring the next generation.

