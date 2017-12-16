11 adorable pet gifts for under $50

Story highlights These playful (and practical) gifts for your pet cost less than $50

Studies show that having a pet is good for you. And according to a 2015 Harris Poll, more than 90% of pet owners think of their animals as part of the family.

And if they're part of the family, pets should be receiving gifts, right? That's especially true when holidays and special occasions roll around.

Since most people have cats, dogs, and birds, we rounded up fun picks for your furry (and feathered) friends below. But if you've gone the more exotic route with a reptile (or otherwise), Petco is one place where you can snag amazing deals on presents for most every variety of pet.

Because you'll likely want to spoil your pet with more than one present, we kept these gifts under $50. Keep scrolling to find editor-picked items at various price points.

Note: The prices below reflect the retailers' listed prices at time of publication.

KONG Wild Knots Bears Durable Dog Toys ($11.22, originally $14.99; amazon.com)

Leaps & Bounds Toss and Tug Twin Knot Dog Toy ($7.99; petco.com)

Catit Senses 2.0 Wellness Center/Massaging Station for Cats ($24.99; amazon.com)

Best-selling bird toy: Paradise Block Chewing Toy ($7.92; amazon.com)

Bond & Co. Pink Flamingo Bow Tie Dog Collar ($6.49; amazon.com)

Petstages Tower of Tracks Cat Toy ($9.23; amazon.com)

Super Bird Creations Foraging Pouch Bird Toy ($12.09, originally $19.99; petco.com)

Fashion Leather Pet Collars for Cats and Dogs ($7.98; amazon.com)

Personalized Pet Tags (Prices vary; shutterfly.com)

Pusheen Plush Cat Bed ($24.99; petco.com)

AmazonBasics Padded Pet Bolster Bed ($18.99, originally $21.93; amazon.com)