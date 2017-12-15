The biggest tax cut in history? Not quite.

Story highlights Trump has said the tax cuts Congress passed would be the biggest ever

They would not, according to the way the government measures tax cuts

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story first appeared in December.

(CNN) President Donald Trump has bragged -- and is likely to do so again during his State of the Union address Tuesday -- that the tax cuts Congress passed would be the biggest in history.

But arguably, President Barack Obama passed a larger tax cut by making most of President George W. Bush's cuts permanent. President Ronald Reagan definitely did. And Presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson probably did, too.

"It will be the biggest tax decrease, or tax cut, in the history of our country," Trump said at the White House last month.

Tax analysts have been unequivocal that Trump's claim is not true.