Save over $100 on language courses during the Rosetta Stone summer sale

Story highlights Rosetta Stone has become the leader in language-learning software.

Choose from 28 available language and get learning today.

There's no question that Rosetta Stone has become the leader in language-learning software. For 25 years, the company has been revolutionizing how individuals can learn a foreign language, at a fraction of the price they'd pay for in-person courses.

Why we love it

Rosetta Stone offers users a chance to learn and practice on their own time. The course challenges students to read, write and speak while learning one of 28 languages the company offers. This innovative software -- with proprietary speech-recognition technology -- starts with the basics by having users match words with images, just as babies do when learning their first words. What makes Rosetta Stone so great is the immersive and interactive methods that help users to learn quickly while having fun in the process.

For five years in a row, Rosetta Stone has been named Best Language-Learning Software by PCMag editors. If that isn't enough to sell you, maybe its current price tag will. Right now, you can purchase a 24-month subscription to this software for less than $6 a month during the Rosetta Stone summer sale. This deal on the language-learning course saves you nearly $105 off the original price of $249. Just be sure to order before June 16, 2019, when this deal comes to a close.

What you get

With this two-year subscription, your software will challenge you in personalized ways. Rosetta Stone's proprietary speech-recognition abilities mean this award-winning technology can analyze the words you say 100 times per second. Then, if that weren't enough wow factor, the course also takes you through dialogue pertaining to opinions and pop culture. That way, you can fit right in when conversing in your new language. And finally, if you're concerned about how your accent sounds, don't be! This language-learning course comes with an advanced speech engine to compare your accent to that of native speakers.

To read more about the full list of languages offered, visit the Rosetta Stone website.

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at time of publication.