Photos: Starling Crossing, the crosswalk powered by artificial intelligence Starling Crossing – A project commissioned by UK insurance company Direct Line and advertising agency Saatchi & Saatchi, the crossing is an interactive pedestrian crossing created by tech firm Umbrellium. Hide Caption 1 of 8

Photos: Starling Crossing, the crosswalk powered by artificial intelligence Starling Crossing – According to Direct Line, over 7,000 incidents take place at pedestrian crossings every year in the UK -- which prompted the commission. Hide Caption 2 of 8

Photos: Starling Crossing, the crosswalk powered by artificial intelligence Starling Crossing – The crossing uses dynamic road and pavement patterns, which serve to grab the attention of pedestrians engrossed in their phones, urging them focus on crossing the road safely. Hide Caption 3 of 8

Photos: Starling Crossing, the crosswalk powered by artificial intelligence Starling Crossing – Its prototype was trialed in South London in October 2017, with positive feedback from users. Hide Caption 4 of 8

Photos: Starling Crossing, the crosswalk powered by artificial intelligence Starling Crossing – The crossing has a non-slip, waterproof surface. Hide Caption 5 of 8

Photos: Starling Crossing, the crosswalk powered by artificial intelligence Starling Crossing – In dangerous situations -- such as a child unexpectedly running out to traffic -- an illuminated warning pattern will emerge. Hide Caption 6 of 8

Photos: Starling Crossing, the crosswalk powered by artificial intelligence Starling Crossing – The system uses cameras that can analyze frames 25 times per second in order to track the trajectory of an object, or person, and anticipate their movemets. Hide Caption 7 of 8