A project commissioned by UK insurance company Direct Line and advertising agency Saatchi & Saatchi, the crossing is an interactive pedestrian crossing created by tech firm Umbrellium.
Direct Line/Tom Nicholson/PinPep
According to Direct Line, over 7,000 incidents take place at pedestrian crossings every year in the UK -- which prompted the commission.
Direct Line/Tom Nicholson/PinPep
The crossing uses dynamic road and pavement patterns, which serve to grab the attention of pedestrians engrossed in their phones, urging them focus on crossing the road safely.
Direct Line/Tom Nicholson/PinPep
Its prototype was trialed in South London in October 2017, with positive feedback from users.
Direct Line/Tom Nicholson/PinPep
The crossing has a non-slip, waterproof surface.
Direct Line/Tom Nicholson/PinPep
In dangerous situations -- such as a child unexpectedly running out to traffic -- an illuminated warning pattern will emerge.
Direct Line/Tom Nicholson/PinPep
The system uses cameras that can analyze frames 25 times per second in order to track the trajectory of an object, or person, and anticipate their movemets.
Direct Line/Tom Nicholson/PinPep
At rush hour, the crossing expands to accommodate; and during quieter times, such as the early hours, it can disappear altogether.
Direct Line/Tom Nicholson/PinPep