Starling Crossing — A project commissioned by UK insurance company Direct Line and advertising agency Saatchi & Saatchi, the crossing is an interactive pedestrian crossing created by tech firm Umbrellium. Starling Crossing — According to Direct Line, over 7,000 incidents take place at pedestrian crossings every year in the UK -- which prompted the commission. Starling Crossing — The crossing uses dynamic road and pavement patterns, which serve to grab the attention of pedestrians engrossed in their phones, urging them focus on crossing the road safely. Starling Crossing — Its prototype was trialed in South London in October 2017, with positive feedback from users. Starling Crossing — The crossing has a non-slip, waterproof surface. Starling Crossing — In dangerous situations -- such as a child unexpectedly running out to traffic -- an illuminated warning pattern will emerge. Starling Crossing — The system uses cameras that can analyze frames 25 times per second in order to track the trajectory of an object, or person, and anticipate their movemets. Starling Crossing — At rush hour, the crossing expands to accommodate; and during quieter times, such as the early hours, it can disappear altogether.