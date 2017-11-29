Dubai: A testing ground for future transport
DP World Cargospeed, a collaboration between Virgin Hyperloop One and supply chain firm DP World, was recently announced in Dubai. Utilizing magnetic levitation technology, it hopes to move freight -- and people -- at over 600 mph, reducing delivery times and cutting the cost of goods transportation.
Next Future Transportation – Modular autonomous buses, designed by Next Future Transportation in collaboration with ride hailing company Careem, is just one idea being floated for the emirate.
Volocopter – The 18-rotor Volocopter on a test flight in Dubai in September 2017. The autonomous vehicle has a cruising speed of 30mph and is being explored as a future taxi service for the city.
The drone taxi is being tested in collaboration with Dubai's Road and Transport Association (RTA). They hope that within the next five years the flying taxi service will have taken off and be a feature in the skies of Dubai.
Ehang 184 – The Volocopter is not the first flying taxi pursued by the emirate's transport authority. The Ehang 184 was developed in China and tested in Dubai at the beginning of 2017. Unlike the Volocopter the Ehang model was single-seat only, and was projected to cruise at a faster speed of 100kmph (62mph).
The Ehang 184 shown on a test flight near an airfield outside of Dubai city. The drone has a 30 minute battery time, and air routes are planned from the ground via encrypted 4G.
Concept art for a Hyperloop One Dubai terminal. In October, company CEO Rob Lloyd told local news that construction will begin in 2019 with testing to commence at production level in 2021.
The Smart Autonomous Vehicle – An electric-powered driverless EZ10 minibus, seen in Paris, 2016. Developed by French firm Easymile and Dubai-based Omnix International, the bus -- known as "The Smart Autonomous Vehicle" in Dubai -- drives along pre-programmed routes and features 360-degree sensors to monitor and react to its surrounds.
Tesla Model S and Model X – In September 2017, Dubai's state-run taxi service took delivery of 50 Teslas, the first installment of a 200-unit deal. The electric cars, a mix of Model S sedans (pictured) and Model X SUVs, already have semi-autonomous systems in place, with the hardware for a fully-autonomous experience installed and ready for future software updates.