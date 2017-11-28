Photos: The rise of hostile architecture London, United Kingdom – Hostile architecture is a form of urban design that aims to prevent people from lingering in public spaces. The anti-homeless spikes here, for example, were installed to deter beggars and those sleeping rough. Hide Caption 1 of 17

Photos: The rise of hostile architecture Washington DC, United States – The armrests on this bench also prevent people from sleeping on it. Hide Caption 2 of 17

Photos: The rise of hostile architecture London, United Kingdom – A rusty garbage bin at the end of this bench makes it an unpleasant environment for those hoping to rest on it. Hide Caption 3 of 17

Photos: The rise of hostile architecture Philadelphia, United States – Design firm Veyko created these benches for Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority's train stations. The wire-based seats are said to be impervious to vandalism and other types of damage -- though they also look hard to sit on. Hide Caption 4 of 17

Photos: The rise of hostile architecture Dusseldorf, Germany – This men's room is illuminated with ultraviolet light, which makes it impossible for heroin addicts to find a vein. However, the uncomfortable lighting doesn't only deter drug addicts and dealers -- it also creates an unpleasant atmosphere for other visitors. Hide Caption 5 of 17

Photos: The rise of hostile architecture Washington DC, United States – Sometimes hostile architecture is subtle. Instead of unwelcoming armrests, this wooden bench is designed with a curved base, to prevent users from lying down on it. Hide Caption 6 of 17

Photos: The rise of hostile architecture London, United Kingdom – Photo of a sloped bench design captured by Cara Chellew, a Toronto-based researcher who focuses on the design, regulation and politics of public spaces. She compiles photographs of defensive architecture on her website #defensiveTO Hide Caption 7 of 17

Photos: The rise of hostile architecture Paris, France – Besides benches, hostile architecture can come in other forms -- like this window sill with anti-loitering spikes, which stop people perching on the concrete ledge. Hide Caption 8 of 17

Photos: The rise of hostile architecture Paris, France – Metal spikes on the bench are designed to prevent skateboarders. Hide Caption 9 of 17

Photos: The rise of hostile architecture Paris, France – They also stop people from using it for long periods of rest. Hide Caption 10 of 17

Photos: The rise of hostile architecture London, United Kingdom – Crisis UK , a charity for homeless people, took photos of this hostile architecture outside a casino on Wardour Street, in the capital's busy Soho district. Hide Caption 11 of 17

Photos: The rise of hostile architecture Colorado, United States – The Federal Reserve Bank of Denver, surrounded by fences and spikes. Hide Caption 12 of 17

Photos: The rise of hostile architecture Houston, United States – Countless stones have been placed outside this car park -- the sharp rocks make it impossible for homeless people to camp here. Hide Caption 13 of 17

Photos: The rise of hostile architecture Bromley, United Kingdom – Produced by UK firm Factory Furniture, the FLO granite was designed to prevent criminal and antisocial activities. The undulating top makes it awkward to lie on, while the smooth surface means there are no slots or crevices in which to hide drugs. Hide Caption 14 of 17

Photos: The rise of hostile architecture United Kingdom – Also a Factory Furniture design, the Scroll Seat has been installed across the UK. Its armrests make it impossible to lie down. Hide Caption 15 of 17

Photos: The rise of hostile architecture London, United Kingdom – The Serpentine bench 's curves deter skaters and rough sleepers alike. Hide Caption 16 of 17