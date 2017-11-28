Breaking News

The rise of hostile architecture

By Katy Wong, CNN

Updated 9:23 PM ET, Wed February 14, 2018

Hostile architecture is a form of urban design that aims to prevent people from lingering in public spaces. The anti-homeless spikes here, for example, were installed to deter beggars and those sleeping rough.
London, United KingdomHostile architecture is a form of urban design that aims to prevent people from lingering in public spaces. The anti-homeless spikes here, for example, were installed to deter beggars and those sleeping rough.
The armrests on this bench also prevent people from sleeping on it.
Washington DC, United StatesThe armrests on this bench also prevent people from sleeping on it.
A rusty garbage bin at the end of this bench makes it an unpleasant environment for those hoping to rest on it.
London, United KingdomA rusty garbage bin at the end of this bench makes it an unpleasant environment for those hoping to rest on it.
Design firm &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.veyko.com/about/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Veyko&lt;/a&gt; created these benches for Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority&#39;s train stations. The wire-based seats are said to be impervious to vandalism and other types of damage -- though they also look hard to sit on.
Philadelphia, United StatesDesign firm Veyko created these benches for Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority's train stations. The wire-based seats are said to be impervious to vandalism and other types of damage -- though they also look hard to sit on.
This men&#39;s room is illuminated with ultraviolet light, which makes it impossible for heroin addicts to find a vein. However, the uncomfortable lighting doesn&#39;t only deter drug addicts and dealers -- it also creates an unpleasant atmosphere for other visitors.
Dusseldorf, GermanyThis men's room is illuminated with ultraviolet light, which makes it impossible for heroin addicts to find a vein. However, the uncomfortable lighting doesn't only deter drug addicts and dealers -- it also creates an unpleasant atmosphere for other visitors.
Sometimes hostile architecture is subtle. Instead of unwelcoming armrests, this wooden bench is designed with a curved base, to prevent users from lying down on it.
Washington DC, United StatesSometimes hostile architecture is subtle. Instead of unwelcoming armrests, this wooden bench is designed with a curved base, to prevent users from lying down on it.
Photo of a sloped bench design captured by Cara Chellew, a Toronto-based researcher who focuses on the design, regulation and politics of public spaces. She compiles photographs of defensive architecture on her website &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.defensiveto.com&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;#defensiveTO&lt;/a&gt;.
London, United KingdomPhoto of a sloped bench design captured by Cara Chellew, a Toronto-based researcher who focuses on the design, regulation and politics of public spaces. She compiles photographs of defensive architecture on her website #defensiveTO.
Besides benches, hostile architecture can come in other forms -- like this window sill with anti-loitering spikes, which stop people perching on the concrete ledge.
Paris, FranceBesides benches, hostile architecture can come in other forms -- like this window sill with anti-loitering spikes, which stop people perching on the concrete ledge.
Metal spikes on the bench are designed to prevent skateboarders.
Paris, FranceMetal spikes on the bench are designed to prevent skateboarders.
They also stop people from using it for long periods of rest.
Paris, FranceThey also stop people from using it for long periods of rest.
&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.crisis.org.uk/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Crisis UK&lt;/a&gt;, a charity for homeless people, took photos of this hostile architecture outside a casino on Wardour Street, in the capital&#39;s busy Soho district.
London, United KingdomCrisis UK, a charity for homeless people, took photos of this hostile architecture outside a casino on Wardour Street, in the capital's busy Soho district.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Denver, surrounded by fences and spikes.
Colorado, United StatesThe Federal Reserve Bank of Denver, surrounded by fences and spikes.
Countless stones have been placed outside this car park -- the sharp rocks make it impossible for homeless people to camp here.
Houston, United StatesCountless stones have been placed outside this car park -- the sharp rocks make it impossible for homeless people to camp here.
Produced by UK firm Factory Furniture, the FLO granite was designed to prevent criminal and antisocial activities. The undulating top makes it awkward to lie on, while the smooth surface means there are no slots or crevices in which to hide drugs.
Bromley, United KingdomProduced by UK firm Factory Furniture, the FLO granite was designed to prevent criminal and antisocial activities. The undulating top makes it awkward to lie on, while the smooth surface means there are no slots or crevices in which to hide drugs.
Also a Factory Furniture design, the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.factoryfurniture.co.uk/scroll-seat/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Scroll Seat&lt;/a&gt; has been installed across the UK. Its armrests make it impossible to lie down.
United KingdomAlso a Factory Furniture design, the Scroll Seat has been installed across the UK. Its armrests make it impossible to lie down.
The &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.factoryfurniture.co.uk/serpentine-range/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Serpentine bench&lt;/a&gt;&#39;s curves deter skaters and rough sleepers alike.
London, United KingdomThe Serpentine bench's curves deter skaters and rough sleepers alike.
Perhaps the antithesis of hostile architecture, this solar-powered phone charging bench was created by US firm Soofa. Launched in Boston in 2014, Soofa benches are now found in more than 100 cities. This new technology changes how people spend time in public areas and encourage dwelling.
Boston, United StatesPerhaps the antithesis of hostile architecture, this solar-powered phone charging bench was created by US firm Soofa. Launched in Boston in 2014, Soofa benches are now found in more than 100 cities. This new technology changes how people spend time in public areas and encourage dwelling.
From sloping benches to concrete spaces littered with spikes, defensive design affects how we interact with urban public spaces.