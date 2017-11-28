The rise of hostile architecture
London, United Kingdom – Hostile architecture is a form of urban design that aims to prevent people from lingering in public spaces. The anti-homeless spikes here, for example, were installed to deter beggars and those sleeping rough.
The rise of hostile architecture
Washington DC, United States – The armrests on this bench also prevent people from sleeping on it.
The rise of hostile architecture
London, United Kingdom – A rusty garbage bin at the end of this bench makes it an unpleasant environment for those hoping to rest on it.
The rise of hostile architecture
The rise of hostile architecture
Dusseldorf, Germany – This men's room is illuminated with ultraviolet light, which makes it impossible for heroin addicts to find a vein. However, the uncomfortable lighting doesn't only deter drug addicts and dealers -- it also creates an unpleasant atmosphere for other visitors.
The rise of hostile architecture
Washington DC, United States – Sometimes hostile architecture is subtle. Instead of unwelcoming armrests, this wooden bench is designed with a curved base, to prevent users from lying down on it.
The rise of hostile architecture
The rise of hostile architecture
Paris, France – Besides benches, hostile architecture can come in other forms -- like this window sill with anti-loitering spikes, which stop people perching on the concrete ledge.
The rise of hostile architecture
Paris, France – Metal spikes on the bench are designed to prevent skateboarders.
The rise of hostile architecture
Paris, France – They also stop people from using it for long periods of rest.
The rise of hostile architecture
The rise of hostile architecture
Colorado, United States – The Federal Reserve Bank of Denver, surrounded by fences and spikes.
The rise of hostile architecture
Houston, United States – Countless stones have been placed outside this car park -- the sharp rocks make it impossible for homeless people to camp here.
The rise of hostile architecture
Bromley, United Kingdom – Produced by UK firm Factory Furniture, the FLO granite was designed to prevent criminal and antisocial activities. The undulating top makes it awkward to lie on, while the smooth surface means there are no slots or crevices in which to hide drugs.
The rise of hostile architecture
The rise of hostile architecture
The rise of hostile architecture
Boston, United States – Perhaps the antithesis of hostile architecture, this solar-powered phone charging bench was created by US firm Soofa. Launched in Boston in 2014, Soofa benches are now found in more than 100 cities. This new technology changes how people spend time in public areas and encourage dwelling.