Seven yoga essentials to help motivate your practice

Between work responsibilities, taking care of the family and other life stressors, we could all use a break from our hectic schedules.

Many turn to yoga as their escape.

A long-time practice that originated in India, several variations of this holistic ancient discipline have been passed down for the purpose of helping people reach moksha, or liberation.

Those who faithfully practice can attest to the benefits yoga delivers to the mind and body. Dana Santas, a certified strength and conditioning specialist, recommends this practice of movement as a way of relieving stress and tension. Harvard Medical School accredits yoga with boosting weight loss, having a better body image and promoting cardiovascular health.

Of course, you're probably well aware of how trendy yoga has become over the years. Everywhere, yogis and yoga practitioners are seen toting along their mats and wearing pants from popular retailers such as Athleta and Prana.

Whether you're just getting started or you're a long-time practitioner, there's no hurt in upgrading your gear as added motivation to help you stay on the mat. We rounded up top-rated gear and best-selling items from some of our favorite retailers, so keep scrolling to see what might help enhance your sun salutation.

Note: the prices below reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.

LEUS Yoga Mat Towel, Non Slip Yoga Towel Mat Cover ($39.99; amazon.com)

If you've ever tried hot yoga, then you know how important it is to have a towel on hand during your practice. We recently tried out these LEUS yoga towels (that come in all kinds of cool designs and patterns) — and were seriously impressed. The nonslip surface will help ensure that you aren't slipping and sliding around on your foam mat. And the absorbent microfiber material helps soak up sweat as you focus on perfecting Warrior Pose. For all our yogis out there, these towels are definitely worth trying out.

Healthyoga Eco-Friendly Yoga Mat ($33.98; amazon.com)

This yoga mat from Healthyoga is a best seller on Amazon, and it's easy to see why. With nonslip technology that's PVC and latex-free, this chemical-free mat is made from only SGS-certified TPE material that's also odorless and is well cushioned. This mat is longer and wider than others on the market so that it can accommodate most any yogi. As a cool feature, there are alignment lines on the mat so that you can adjust your hands and feet to maintain proper positioning.

Zella High Waist Leggings ($54; nordstrom.com)

Comfortable, cute and easy to wear, yoga pants have become a staple of many wardrobes. These pants from Zella received an average rating of 4.6 stars from over 400 satisfied Nordstrom customers. Made from moisture-wicking fabric in a cheery blue color, this brand features a comfortable fit and no-slip waistband so you can focus on your pose without tugging at your clothes.

Alfamo Cooling Towel ($8.97 to $16.99; amazon.com)

If you're into hot yoga of any kind, this cooling towel from Alfamo is for you. Another best-selling yoga product on Amazon, this multipurpose sporting towel is made from hyper-evaporative breathable material so that it dries quickly and can be easily folded to fit into your gym bag. With highly absorbent fiber weave technology, this mesh towel comes with an anti-bacterial carrying pouch that's reusable and clips to your bag. Alfamo offers a "lifetime money back guarantee" if you aren't satisfied with it.

Manduka Organic Yoga Matt Cleaner ($10.99 to $34; amazon.com)

This product is made with organic essential oils that will keep your mat smelling heavenly. When you purchase from Amazon, you can choose from five different scents, including citrus, lavender, lemongrass, gingergrass and uplifting palma rose. With over 330 Amazon reviews averaging 4.3-stars, this is one product you'll want to carry to class.

Natori "Yogi" Convertible Bra ($68; nordstrom.com)

No matter the pose, you'll want to ensure your yoga gear is comfortable and keeps everything in place. This sports bra made by Natori received over 150 reviews and a rating of 4.5 average stars out of five. This bra was made to be extra supportive with a hidden underwire and light foam cups to help minimize movement when you're in the middle of a sun salutation.

Reehut Yoga Block ($6.96 to 10.99; amazon.com)

For when you need a boost, these 100% non-toxic and eco-friendly yoga blocks are at your service. Available in eight colors, the Reehut yoga block helps to support and deepen poses as you push your limits. A best-seller on Amazon and with over 500 satisfied Amazon customer reviews, you can trust that these are the best choice when setting up your own at-home studio.