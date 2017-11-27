How 'Giving Tuesday' ushers in the holidays' charitable spirit

(CNN) For decades now, millions of Americans have embraced the day-after-Thanksgiving shopping bonanza known as "Black Friday." Then came "Cyber Monday," online retailers' chance to cash in on the holiday buying frenzy.

Now consumers are being urged to open their wallets for "Giving Tuesday" (sometimes written #GivingTuesday), a day to raise funds for charitable causes.

"It was also an experiment in how powerful social media could be as a force to encourage charitable giving and sharing of acts of kindness," explained Asha Curran, Chief Innovation Officer at 92nd Street Y.

"When this started out a couple years ago we were pretty skeptical about it," admitted Colleen Finn Ridenhour, Senior Vice President of Development for Habitat for Humanity

