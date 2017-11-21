Girl Scouts: Don't make your daughter hug people this holiday

(CNN) At a time when issues of sexual harassment and consent are in the news, and with the holidays just around the corner, the Girl Scouts have resurfaced a recommendation about how parents can help young girls handle affection.

The "hugs" here are obviously of a non-sexual nature: Doting aunts and grandparents who are inclined to big embraces and cheek pinches at holiday gatherings.

However, the GSUSA's post says this could set the stage for unexpected emotional consequences.

"Think of it this way, telling your child that she owes someone a hug either just because she hasn't seen this person in a while or because they gave her a gift can set the stage for her questioning whether she 'owes' another person any type of physical affection when they've bought her dinner or done something else seemingly nice for her later in life," the piece reads.