Get an Amazon Alexa device for a fraction of the cost this Cyber Week

Prime Day isn't the only day you can save big on Amazon Alexa devices.

This year for Cyber Week, Amazon is dishing out noteworthy savings on its signature voice-controlled tech, including the Echo, Echo Dot and Echo Show.

For those not familiar with Amazon Alexa devices, here's a quick rundown. All of devices are fitted with a voice-operated technology that is a hi-tech mix between a speaker system and a technologically savvy assistant. You can ask Alexa to play music from your Spotify account, read you the morning news, set alarms, make phone calls and even control your smart home.

At the core of these devices is the Amazon Echo, the first Amazon Alexa device. This is a hands-free speaker that can be placed in your home as is, or connected with other Amazon Alexa devices for a more robust sound and to improve functionality.

The Amazon Echo (or Echo Plus) also can sync with other, newer devices, including the Echo Dot, a more compact version of Amazon Echo to add Alexa to more rooms, the Echo Show , an Amazon Alexa device with an added screen to watch video, the Echo Spot, essentially the Echo Dot of the Echo Show, and the Echo Look, a hands-free camera.

This year, you can scoop up a number of these Alexa-enabled devices for a fraction of the cost.

Amazon's current offerings feature markdowns on the Echo Dot and All-New Echo for $20 off. You'll also be able to save $30 on an Echo Plus and $50 on an Amazon Tap. But Amazon isn't the only retailer that's showcasing major savings on its signature devices. Best Buy and Target also are getting in on the action.

Target and Best Buy are also offering the Amazon Echo (2nd Generation) at $79.99, compared to its normal $99.99 price tag. In addition, both retailers also will be slashing the Amazon Echo Dot by $20 and the Amazon Echo Show by $50.

As an added bonus, Best Buy also is marking down its Amazon Echo Plus by $30.

At the end of the day, no matter where you like to shop, you can grab one of these fan favorite devices as a fraction of the cost.

Talk about a stellar Cyber Week .

Note: Prices above reflect the retailer's listed price upon publication.