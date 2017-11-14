bitescan -- are you chewing comfortably?

Breaking News

bitescan can determine a user&#39;s bite speed, number of bites and type of bite using a waveform detected on the back of the ear.
The small product looks like a Bluetooth earpiece, and is worn in the same manner.
On Japan CEA-TEC Bite Scan 04
Sharp has gamified the concept: the device syncs up to a smartphone app which categorizes results by animal type i.e. slow chewers are tortoises.
