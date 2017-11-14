The stupidity of Donald Trump Jr.

Story highlights Jill Filipovic: Donald Trump Jr. communicated with WikiLeaks, flouting ethical norms

(CNN) Another day of the Trump administration, another revelation that its members and associates have been engaged in behavior that would have been major career-ending scandals in any other presidency. This time, it's revelations in The Atlantic that Donald Trump Jr. communicated with WikiLeaks, and appears to have occasionally done its bidding.

It's hard to overstate the mind-blowing stupidity of this move (especially considering that the messages were sent via Twitter direct message, an unencrypted platform). Has Trump Jr. forgotten Anthony Weiner so soon?

Trump voters claimed to want Washington outsiders in the White House to "drain the swamp." What they got instead are people who either don't understand or don't care about the most basic of ethical (and potentially legal) obligations, coming from an industry where the focus is notoriously narrow and short term: Make the deal, whoever it screws.

Bringing this ethos to Washington doesn't drain the swamp; it makes it even muckier.

And as evidenced by this latest story, even dumber.