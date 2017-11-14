Photos: Celebrities bring health issues into the spotlight In 2005, actress Brooke Shields brought attention to postpartum depression when Tom Cruise criticized her use of antidepressants. A year later, she wrote a book, "Down Came the Rain: My Journey Through Postpartum Depression," in which she candidly shares her feelings of depression and suicidal thoughts. Hide Caption 1 of 18

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel got emotional as he revealed on air that son William was born April 21 with a serious heart issue. Those emotions spilled into his comments about the importance of health coverage for people with pre-existing conditions and his feelings on health care policy.

Since the death of TV personality Katie Couric's husband, Jay Monahan, from colon cancer in 1998, she has become a tireless advocate for regular colorectal screenings and increased awareness of the deadly disease. After she staged a weeklong awareness campaign in 2000, research shows, the number of colonoscopies increased by almost 20% nationwide.

Actor and author Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991 but did not announce it until 1998. In 2000, he launched the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, and he remains active in fundraising for stem cell research.

After undergoing a preventative double mastectomy in 2013 due to high risk of breast cancer, actress Angelina Jolie became an advocate for genetic testing and screening for women. A Harvard study found that testing rates for the BRCA gene went up 64% after Jolie's announcement about her health. The phenomenon has been termed "The Angelina Jolie effect."