Africa's growing car industries

(CNN) Africa's roads are notorious. More than half of them are unpaved.

It's no surprise then that Kenyan car manufacturer, Mobius Motors, is looking to introduce an affordable, no thrills, but robust and classy SUV for the African mass market.

The Mobius II is set to be on the road by next year. The company has started accepting orders. This, their second model, is aiming to be a significant step up of the inaugural car released in 2014.

Will it pave the way for a new homegrown car industry?

The idea behind the wheel

