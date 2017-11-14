Breaking News

Mobius II: The luxury SUV made in Africa, for Africans

By Chris Giles, CNN

Updated 6:14 AM ET, Tue February 20, 2018

Mobius II, KenyaMobius Motors are releasing their second model of their stripped-down SUV vehicle made for the rough terrain. The company was founded in 2009 by British entrepreneur Joel Jackson. They're based in Nairobi and are set to have the car on the road by next year.

Mobius Motors is one of a number of homegrown car manufacturers sprouting up across the continent. Click through to discover more.
Mobius II, KenyaMobius Motors's new SUV aims to provide a luxury, but robust driving experience for the African market. The starting price is $12,500. Their manufacturing center is in Nairobi.
Innoson, NigeriaInnoson Motors is Nigeria's foray into the car business. The company claims to be the country's first automobile brand and released a range of private cars in 2014. It was was founded by Nigerian businessman Innocent Chukwuma.
Kiira Motors, UgandaKiira Motors is Uganda's offering. They are planning on releasing Africa's first hybrid car to sell at $20,000 each next year. It's also got the backing of the government, with reports that President Museveni has invested $43.5 million into the project.
Kiira Motors, UgandaKiira Motors has also launched Africa's first solar-powered bus. The bus has 35 seats, and is powered by two batteries. It can travel up to 50 miles straight.
Wallys, Tunisia Wallyscar is a Tunisian based car company that was founded in 2007. The car features a Peugeot 74bhp engine and has two seats. The top speed is 87mph and the company produces 600 units a year.
Kantanka, GhanaWith a manufacturing base in Accra, and starting at a price of $20,000, Kantanka is the first 'Made in Ghana' car. They are built to deal with poor quality roads and have been used by the Ghanian police service.
Birkin, South AfricaAn early example of African car manufacturing is Birkin Cars, which was founded in 1982 by car enthusiast John Watson. Currently, their only car in production is the S3 Roadster, which is modeled on a Lotus Super 7 sports car.
Nyayo Car, KenyaArguably Africa's first homegrown produced car, Nyayo Car was founded in 1986 by the Kenyan government who had big ambitions for the country's car industry. The project never really got off the ground. The prototype cars did however, it's claimed, have top speeds of 120 km per hour.
Story highlights

  • Mobius II is made for the African mass market
  • Africa's growing car industries

(CNN)Africa's roads are notorious. More than half of them are unpaved.

It's no surprise then that Kenyan car manufacturer, Mobius Motors, is looking to introduce an affordable, no thrills, but robust and classy SUV for the African mass market.
The Mobius II is set to be on the road by next year. The company has started accepting orders. This, their second model, is aiming to be a significant step up of the inaugural car released in 2014.
    Will it pave the way for a new homegrown car industry?

    The idea behind the wheel

    The car is designed for the rough terrain of many of Africa's roads.
    Mobius Motors was founded in 2009 by British entrepreneur Joel Jackson.
    Jackson was working in rural Kenya where he found people had vehicles that weren't up to the task of negotiating the country's rough terrain and long distances.
    Biomedical jacket diagnoses pneumonia using Bluetooth
    "Millions of people are having their productivity undermined because of the time it takes to move around and get from place to place, and that problem could be solved with a better type of product," Jackson tells CNN.
    Mobius Motors hasn't just got its sights on Kenya, but anywhere with poor quality roads.
    "Car companies are still focused on the BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India and China) economies. Africa is an overlooked market in general, and there is an opportunity to do something different," Jackson explains.
    The entry level model costs 1.3million Kenyan Shillings ($12,500). "The price is roughly the equivalent to a 5 to 6 year old sedan car in Kenya," Jackson claims.
    That being said, Kenya's GDP per capita at $1,455 means the car at this price, while cheaper than other imported options, is some way off for the average earner.

    Built in Kenya

    Inside the new model.
    Inside the new model.
    Initially, Jackson bootstrapped the company.
    "We started with a very humble shed in Kilifi, a fishing town on the coast of Kenya, and then we moved to Mombasa, and eventually we set up in Nairobi where we have research and development and production facilities," Jackson says.
    The car features rear wheel drive, and has a 1.8 litre power frame. The company sources parts both locally and globally.
    Mobius Motors told CNN the top speed will be released shortly.
    In August, addressing TEDGlobal 2017 in Arusha, Tanzania, Jackson said "there is a supply demand-disconnect, with the vast majority of automotive spending on the continent today essentially funding an international network of car exporters, instead of fueling the growth of local industry."

    Africa's rising car industry

    Nyayo Car, built as part of a Kenyan government project beginning in 1986.
    Nyayo Car, built as part of a Kenyan government project beginning in 1986.
    Mobius Motors is part of growing movement towards homegrown cars.
    Kiira Motors, based in Uganda, is developing Africa's first hybrid car set to sell at $20,000 each.
    Nigeria is also leading the charge. Its first car brand Innoson launched a range of private cars in 2014 made from mostly locally sourced parts. A report by PWC highlighted Nigeria's potential to become the automotive hub of Africa.
    Previous and less successful attempts include the Nyayo Car, initiated by the Kenyan government in 1986. It never made it into production.
    As African nations aim to move from low to middle-income status, the continent's car industries could look to move up the gears.