Why switching to wireless headphones could improve your running form

When Apple introduced its design for the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus, one ubiquitous feature was missing: the headphone jack. And while many believed that wireless headphones would soon become the norm, workarounds like the Apple Headphone Adapter have allowed users to stay plugged in. But if you're a runner, you may want to rethink this.

Running while holding onto any object — including a smartphone — means that you're putting your stride at risk. Good form starts from your hands, meaning if there's anything creating tension there, it will alter your upper body form and end up requiring more energy. The more energy you expend, the more fatigue you'll suffer during your runs. Not to mention, constantly getting your arms tangled in wires or getting your earbuds pulled out at every half-mile marker can kill your concentration — fast.

The simple solution is to go wireless.

Bluetooth headphones allow you to stash your smart device in your pocket or running pouch. This will keep your hands free and ensure your upper body form is spot on. The obvious benefit here is that you can focus solely on the track ahead of you. And should major tech companies like Apple decide to pull the plug (literally) on the Headphone Adapter, you'll always find yourself connected.

A best-selling and highly rated pick on Amazon, specifically for runners, is the Senso Bluetooth Headphones ($29.97, originally $169.99; amazon.com). Its design features flexible ear hooks to ensure your buds remain firmly and comfortably in place while you're on the move. A lithium battery allows the device to function for eight hours on a single charge. But more importantly, it delivers on sound quality, boasting deep bass and crystal-clear audio. It's no surprise that with over 5,000 customer reviews, the device has received an impressive 4.1-star rating.

There are plenty more high-tech options out there for those who are true audiophiles. Jabra, for example, has two "very good"-rated wireless picks on the market, according to Consumer Reports: its more midrange Sport Coach Wireless Earbuds ($124.99; bestbuy.com) and its premium-priced Elite Sport Wireless In-Ear Headphones ($249.99; bestbuy.com). The latter also features a unique design which makes it completely wireless — an even smaller device than Apple's AirPods ($159.99; bestbuy.com). If you're looking for the best of the best, you'll likely need to dish out a decent chunk of change.

But if you're not looking to spend big bucks on new headphones, Senso's will work just fine. For a paltry $29.97 (that's an 82% markdown from its normal price), which includes a one-year warranty, the Senso Bluetooth Headphones check all of our boxes without costing much at all.

Note: The prices above reflect the listed retailers' prices on the date this article was published.