Garbine Muguruza — Muguruza won her second grand slam title at Wimbledon in July, beating Venus Williams in the final. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images Simona Halep — The fifth woman to hold down the No. 1 ranking this year, Halep reached a second French Open final where she lost a thriller to Jelena Ostapenko. LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/AFP/Getty Images Karolina Pliskova — The ace leader this season, Pliskova sizzled at the start of the season before cooling off in the second half. DON EMMERT/AFP/AFP/Getty Images Elina Svitolina — Svitolina is one of three players making their debut in Singapore. The Ukrainian has played in five finals in 2017 -- winning all of them. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Caroline Wozniacki — The Dane endured an injury plagued 2016 but has been mostly healthy in 2017. Wozniacki has appeared in seven finals this season. Chris Trotman/Getty Images North America/Getty Images for USTA Venus Williams — No one picked up more grand slam wins this season than Venus. She reached finals at the Australian Open and Wimbledon and the semis in New York. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images North America/Getty Images Jelena Ostapenko — Ostapenko's first title ... came at the French Open. The Latvian became the first unseeded woman to win Roland Garros since 1933. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images Caroline Garcia — Garcia -- who thrived in the juniors -- overtook Johanna Konta for the final place in Singapore by winning back-to-back titles in Wuhan and Beijing. Lintao Zhang/Getty Images