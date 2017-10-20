Muguruza won her second grand slam title at Wimbledon in July, beating Venus Williams in the final.
Garbine Muguruza —
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
The fifth woman to hold down the No. 1 ranking this year, Halep reached a second French Open final where she lost a thriller to Jelena Ostapenko.
Simona Halep —
LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
The ace leader this season, Pliskova sizzled at the start of the season before cooling off in the second half.
Karolina Pliskova —
DON EMMERT/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Svitolina is one of three players making their debut in Singapore. The Ukrainian has played in five finals in 2017 -- winning all of them.
Elina Svitolina —
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
The Dane endured an injury plagued 2016 but has been mostly healthy in 2017. Wozniacki has appeared in seven finals this season.
Caroline Wozniacki —
Chris Trotman/Getty Images North America/Getty Images for USTA
No one picked up more grand slam wins this season than Venus. She reached finals at the Australian Open and Wimbledon and the semis in New York.
Venus Williams —
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Ostapenko's first title ... came at the French Open. The Latvian became the first unseeded woman to win Roland Garros since 1933.
Jelena Ostapenko —
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Garcia -- who thrived in the juniors -- overtook Johanna Konta for the final place in Singapore by winning back-to-back titles in Wuhan and Beijing.
Caroline Garcia —
Lintao Zhang/Getty Images