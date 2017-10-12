(CNN) Here's a look at investigations into Russian meddling during the 2016 presidential race between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

Special counsel Robert Mueller and multiple congressional committees are looking into allegations that there was collusion between Russian operatives and Trump associates during the presidential campaign and transition.

Special Counsel - On May 17, 2017, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to lead an investigation into Russian interference and related matters that could result in criminal prosecutions.

Timeline:

February 2016 - Michael Flynn, Michael Flynn, a retired general and former director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), begins advising Trump on foreign policy matters, according to Reuters. Flynn became a prominent critic of the Obama administration after he was ousted from the DIA in 2014.

March 29, 2016 - Paul Manafort, a veteran GOP consultant, joins the Trump campaign as a strategist to help prepare for the Republican National Convention.

May 19, 2016 - Manafort is promoted to chief strategist and campaign chairman.

June 3, 2016 - Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr. receives an email from Rob Goldstone, a music publicist whose clients include Azerbaijani-Russian singer Emin Agalarov. Goldstone tells Trump Jr. that a Russian lawyer, working on behalf of the Kremlin, wants to pass along incriminating information about Clinton. He explains that Russia and its government want to support Trump by providing opposition research on Clinton. Trump Jr. indicates he is interested in seeing the information and suggests arranging a call.

June 7-8, 2016 - Goldstone sends Trump Jr. another email about setting up an in-person meeting with a "Russian government attorney" who will be flying from Moscow to New York on June 9, to talk to representatives from the Trump campaign at Trump Tower in New York. Trump loops in campaign manager, Paul Manafort and campaign adviser, Jared Kushner.

June 9, 2016 - Manafort, Kushner and Trump Jr. meet with Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya. It is unclear what is discussed during the meeting, which was set up as a discussion of Russian-sourced opposition research on Clinton. Trump Jr. later says that Veselnitskaya did not present any valuable information during the meeting. The elder Trump did not participate, according to his legal team.

June 12, 2016 - During an interview on British television, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange says that the website has obtained and will publish a batch of Clinton emails.

June 14, 2016 - The Washington Post reports hackers working for the Russian government accessed the DNC's computer system, stealing oppositional research on Donald Trump and viewing staffers' emails and chat exchanges. The Kremlin, however, denies that the government was linked to the hack, and a US official tells CNN that investigators have not yet concluded that the cyberattack was directed by the Russian government.

July 25, 2016 - The FBI announces it has launched an investigation into the DNC hack. Although the statement doesn't indicate that the agency has a particular suspect or suspects in mind, US officials tell CNN they think the cyberattack is linked to Russia.

July 27, 2016 - During a press conference, Trump talks about Clinton's use of a private email server while she was secretary of state and calls on hackers to find deleted emails. "Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing," says Trump. Newt Gingrich, a Trump surrogate, defends Trump in a tweet, dismissing the comment as a "joke."

August 14, 2016 - The New York Times publishes a report that $12.7 million in illegal cash payments to Manafort were listed in a secret ledger linked to former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, who resigned amid street protests. Manafort had worked as an adviser to Yanukovych and his associates dating back at least a decade.

August 19, 2016 - Manafort resigns as Trump's campaign chairman.

October 6, 2016 - DCLeaks, a self-described collective of "hacktivists" seeking to expose the influence of special interests on elected officials, publishes a batch of documents stolen from Clinton ally Capricia Marshall. DCLeaks is later identified as a front for Russian military intelligence.

December 1, 2016 - Kushner and Flynn meet with Kislyak at Trump Tower. Kushner later describes the encounter as a quick introduction, pushing back on a Washington Post report that the three talked about establishing backchannel communication with the Russians.

January 6, 2017 - The Office of the Director of National Intelligence releases a declassified version of its classified report on Russian meddling. According to the report, hackers did not breach voting machines or computers that tallied election results but Russians meddled in other ways. Putin ordered a multifaceted influence campaign that included spreading pro-Trump propaganda online and hacking the DNC and Podesta. Bracing for a possible Clinton win, Russian bloggers were prepared to promote a hashtag #DemocracyRIP on election night. Paid social media users, aka "trolls," shared stories about Clinton controversies to create a cloud of scandal around her campaign.

January 10, 2017 - CNN reports that intelligence officials briefed Trump on a dossier that contains allegations about his campaign's ties to Russia as well as salacious rumors about him. The author of the dossier is a former British spy who was hired by a research firm that had been funded by both political parties to conduct opposition research on Trump.

February 9, 2017 - The Washington Post reports that Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, discussed sanctions with Kislyak during the presidential transition. Vice President Mike Pence and other Trump administration officials said in January that Flynn did not talk about policy when he spoke to the ambassador.

March 2, 2017 - Sessions holds a press conference to announce that he is recusing himself from investigations into the Trump presidential campaign.

May 3, 2017 - At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Comey says he believes the Russian government is continuing to meddle in US politics.

May 17, 2017 - Rosenstein appoints Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee the election meddling probe.

June 8, 2017- Comey testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee, describing his interactions with Trump dating back to a security briefing with Trump on January 6, 2017. In a statement that Comey released before the hearing, he says Trump asked him to affirm his loyalty during a private dinner. Comey also describes a private conversation with Trump during which the president told him "I hope you can let this go," referring to the FBI's investigation into Flynn.

June 13, 2017 - Sessions says that the claim he colluded with Russians is a "detestable lie" during a hearing before the Senate intelligence committee. He declines to answer questions about private conversations he had with Trump regarding the firing of Comey and says he does not remember if he had an informal conversation with Kislyak during the reception at the Mayflower Hotel in April 2016.

July 8-July 11, 2017 - The New York Times publishes a series of stories detailing the June 2016 meeting between Trump Jr., Kushner, Manafort, Veselnitskaya and other associates. The meeting first came to light when Kushner filed a revised version of his security clearance application in June 2017. He omitted the meeting on previous versions of the form. When news of the meeting first breaks, Trump Jr. issues a statement explaining that the primary topic of discussion was resuming an adoption program for Russian children. Trump Jr. also says that he did not know the name of the individual he was slated to meet. Further New York Times reporting reveals, however, a chain of emails in which Trump Jr. is promised damaging information about Clinton from Russian government sources, a revelation that contradicts his initial statement. Minutes before the New York Times publishes its story about the misleading statement, Trump Jr. tweets images of the email exchange obtained by the newspaper. The tweets are coupled with a statement in which Trump Jr. says the meeting was short and uneventful, as Veselnitskaya failed to deliver opposition research as promised.

July 21, 2017 - The Washington Post reports that Sessions discussed campaign matters with Kislyak during their meetings, contrary to the attorney general's testimony that the encounters were not related to the presidential race. The story is based on interviews with unnamed current and former officials who discussed intelligence intercepts. A Justice Department spokeswoman says that she will not comment on a story based on anonymous sources and an uncorroborated intelligence intercept.

July 24-25, 2017 - Kushner issues an 11-page statement in which he denies colluding with Russia during the presidential campaign and transition. He denies reading the email chain from Trump Jr. that set up the June 9, 2016 meeting at Trump Tower. Kushner claims he arrived late to the meeting and he left early, texting his assistant a request to call his cellphone and give him an excuse to walk out. After issuing the statement, Kushner testifies before two congressional committees behind closed doors.

July 26, 2017 - FBI agents conduct a predawn raid at Manafort's home in Virginia.

July 31, 2017 - The Washington Post reports that Trump personally dictated the initial statement issued by Trump Jr. about the June 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer.

August 1, 2017 - White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders acknowledges that Trump "weighed in" on his son's statement, "as any father would," but denies that the president dictated it.

August 3, 2017 - CNN reports that Mueller has issued grand jury subpoenas for documents and testimony related to the June 2016 meeting between Trump campaign officials and a Russian lawyer.

September 7, 2017 - Trump Jr. answers questions from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee behind closed doors. During the interview, he says he does not remember details of White House involvement in the crafting of his initial statement in response to the first story about the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting.

September 18, 2017 - CNN reports that the FBI has previously monitored Manafort's communications under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. The surveillance started during an FBI investigation into Manafort's work in Ukraine and was discontinued for lack of evidence at some point in 2016. After the FBI began looking into election interference, investigators resumed collecting Manafort's communications and continued through the early days of the Trump administration. Both rounds of surveillance receive approval from the secret court that oversees FISA warrants. After taking office, the president spoke to Manafort repeatedly until lawyers for both men told them to stop, according to CNN.

September 20, 2017 - The New York Times reports that Mueller's team is seeking White House documents divided into 13 categories covering such areas of interest as Comey's firing, an Oval Office meeting between Trump and Russian officials, and the crafting of Trump Jr.'s initial statement pertaining to the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting.

September 26, 2017 - Longtime Trump confidante Roger Stone appears before the House intelligence committee behind closed doors. After the session, Stone says that he declined to answer a question about his connection to Julian Assange, claiming that he was in contact with the WikiLeaks founder via a third party he would not name. During the 2016 campaign, Stone posted several tweets with the appearance of advance knowledge that WikiLeaks was going to publish hacked emails from the Clinton campaign.

September 28, 2017 - Representatives of Twitter meet with congressional committees behind closed doors and tell investigators that the company has taken action against about 200 Russia-linked accounts. The accounts were reportedly connected to the Russian troll farm that spread divisive messages on Facebook during the 2016 campaign.

October 2, 2017 - Facebook delivers Russia-linked ads and data to Congress. Some lawmakers say they are considering releasing the ads to the public.

October 3, 2017 - CNN reports that a number of the Russia-linked Facebook ads were geographically targeted to reach residents of Michigan and Wisconsin. Trump defeated Clinton by a narrow margin in both battleground states.

October 5, 2017 - CNN reports that Mueller's team met with Christopher Steele, the former MI-6 officer who compiled a dossier of allegations involving Trump's ties to Russia.

October 30, 2017 - Manafort and Trump campaign official Rick Gates are indicted on 12 charges including conspiracy to launder money, making false statements and conspiracy against the United States. They plead not guilty. Separately, a court filing is unsealed revealing that former foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign, George Papadopoulos has pleaded guilty to making a false statement to the FBI pertaining to the Russia probe.

December 1, 2017 - Flynn pleads guilty to "willfully and knowingly" making "false, fictitious and fraudulent statements" to the FBI regarding discussions with Russian ambassador to the US, Sergey Kislyak.

January 9, 2018 - Senator Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, releases the full transcript of testimony by Glenn Simpson of the research firm Fusion GPS, which produced the 2016 campaign season dossier containing allegations related to Trump's ties to Russia.

January 25, 2018 - The New York Times reports that Trump told White House counsel Donald McGahn to fire Mueller in June but McGahn declined to carry out the president's order. Trump refers to the report as "fake news."

January 29, 2018 - The House Intelligence Committee votes along party lines to publicly release a four-page classified memo produced by Republican Congressman Devin Nunes alleging FBI abuses in the agency's surveillance, an aggressive move that could feed a GOP push to undercut special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation and ratchets up a battle with the Justice Department. Under an obscure committee rule to make the classified memo public, which has never been invoked in the panel's 40-plus-year history, President Trump has five days following the vote to decide whether to allow the public release to move forward or object to it.

February 2, 2018 - House Republicans, with the approval of President Donald Trump, release a disputed GOP intelligence memo that alleges FBI abuses of its surveillance authority.

February 5, 2018 - The House Intelligence Committee votes unanimously to release a 10-page Democratic memo rebutting GOP allegations that the FBI abused surveillance laws. President Trump has five days to block or allow its release.

February 20, 2018 - Alex van der Zwaan, a Dutch lawyer, pleads guilty to lying to Mueller's investigators, admitting that he did not reveal his communications with Gates and a business associate in Ukraine during the 2016 presidential campaign.

February 23, 2018 - Gates pleads guilty to lying to the FBI and conspiracy. As part of his plea agreement, Gates will have to cooperate with Mueller's team, turning over documents, speaking to investigators and possibly testifying in court as a witness.

February 24, 2018 - The House Intelligence Committee releases a Democratic memo in redacted form that seeks to undercut Republican claims of FBI surveillance abuses. The committee makes the memo public after the White House signs off following negotiations between the FBI and the committee's top Democrat, Rep. Adam Schiff of California, over what in the document should be redacted. The White House objected to releasing the memo earlier in the month, saying that sensitive material had to be removed first.

March 6, 2018 - Sources tell CNN that George Nader is cooperating with Mueller's investigators and providing info to a grand jury. Nader, a foreign policy specialist with close ties to the United Arab Emirates, was stopped and questioned by the FBI at a Washington airport after returning from an overseas trip in January.

March 12, 2018 - Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee reach an opposite conclusion from the intelligence community they oversee, announcing that Russian President Putin was not trying to help Trump win the 2016 election. The Republicans also say they are ending their yearlong investigation with a 150-page report concluding there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

April 3, 2018 - Van der Zwaan is sentenced to 30 days in prison for lying to investigators. The first person to get sentenced in the special counsel's probe, Van Der Zwaan reports in May to a low security federal prison in Pennsylvania . His release is scheduled for June 4, 2018.

May 8, 2018 - CNN reports that Mueller's investigators questioned a Russian oligarch about hundreds of thousands of dollars in payments to Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

May 16, 2018 - The Senate Judiciary Committee publishes nearly 2,000 pages of transcripts from interviews with Trump Jr. and other participants in the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting.

May 17, 2018 - Sources tell CNN that Manafort's former son-in-law, Jeffrey Yohai has reached a plea agreement with the US Attorney's office in Los Angeles. Yohai was under investigation for running an alleged real estate Ponzi scheme. The plea deal requires him to