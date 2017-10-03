(CNN) The United States. Home to liberty, the pursuit of happiness and the most mass shootings in the world.

America's unique relationship to gun ownership -- enshrined as a right in its constitution -- is also in the middle of an emotional and divisive debate about the meaning of the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution. Twenty-seven words that give its citizens the right to own guns and also, in the views of many critics, helped usher in a culture that sees more of its own people killed by fellow citizens armed with guns than in any other high-income nation in the world.

Gun-related deaths unfold in tragic circumstances across the country daily. But it is often mass shootings that reignite the debate over gun control in the US and that shine the spotlight on its position as a global outlier.

Here's a look at how America's gun culture compares to the rest of the world.

The number of firearms available to American civilians is estimated at more than 393 million, according to a 2018 Switzerland-based Small Arms Survey (SAS) report.

