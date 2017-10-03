How US gun culture compares with the world
Updated 5:55 AM ET, Tue August 6, 2019
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
(CNN)The United States. Home to liberty, the pursuit of happiness and the most mass shootings in the world.
America's unique relationship to gun ownership -- enshrined as a right in its constitution -- is also in the middle of an emotional and divisive debate about the meaning of the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution. Twenty-seven words that give its citizens the right to own guns and also, in the views of many critics, helped usher in a culture that sees more of its own people killed by fellow citizens armed with guns than in any other high-income nation in the world.
Gun-related deaths unfold in tragic circumstances across the country daily. But it is often mass shootings that reignite the debate over gun control in the US and that shine the spotlight on its position as a global outlier.
Here's a look at how America's gun culture compares to the rest of the world.
The number of firearms available to American civilians is estimated at more than 393 million, according to a 2018 Switzerland-based Small Arms Survey (SAS) report.
India is home to the second-largest civilian firearm stockpile, estimated at 71.1 million.
The most updated estimates place the worldwide civilian gun cache at around 857 million, a 32 percent increase from a decade prior, when the SAS estimated there were approximately 650 million civilian-held firearms.
Firearm production continues to proliferate worldwide, outweighing the effects that gun destruction might have.
According to the SAS, the exact number of civilian-owned firearms is impossible to pinpoint because of a variety of factors including arms that go unregistered, the illegal trade and global conflict.
Americans own the most guns per person in the world, about four in 10 saying they either own a gun or live in a home with guns, according to a 2017 Pew Center study. Forty-eight percent of Americans said they grew up in a house with guns. Seventy-two percent of Americans said they have shot a gun.
According to the survey, a majority (66 percent) of US gun owners own multiple firearms, with nearly three-quarters of gun owners saying they couldn't imagine not owning one.
Yemen, home to the world's second-largest gun-owning population per capita (and a country in its fourth year of a bloody civil war and in the throes of a catastrophic humanitarian disaster) trails significantly behind the US in terms of ownership.
When it comes to gun massacres, the US is an anomaly.
There are more public mass shootings in America than in any other country in the world.
On Saturday, a gunman who police believe had posted a racist, anti-immigrant "manifesto" online killed at least 22 people and injured two dozen others at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, marking one of the deadliest mass shootings in US history.
Just 13 hours later, at an entertainment district in Dayto