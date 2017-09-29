Is coffee healthy?

Story highlights People who consumed at least four cups of coffee daily had a 64% lower risk of early death

(CNN) Yes, go ahead and grab that cup of joe, or two, or more. Doing so may improve your health and help you live longer, suggests new research.

In a new observational study involving close to 20,000 individuals, people who consumed at least four cups of coffee daily had a 64% lower risk of early death compared to those never or rarely consumed coffee.

The reduction in risk was more significant once people reached the age of 45, suggesting that it may be even more beneficial to consume coffee as we get older.

These findings echo the recent results of another large observational study, which found that coffee drinkers appear to live longer , regardless of whether they consume regular or decaf coffee.

Coffee has also been shown to reduce the risk of many diseases, including type 2 diabetes, liver disease, colorectal cancer, Alzheimer's and skin cancer, too.

