May 2014

Trump says North Korea 'last place on Earth I want to go to'

Technically, Trump's first mention of North Korea on Twitter was in March 2013, when he referenced his NBC reality TV show "Celebrity Apprentice" and former basketball player Dennis Rodman (who appeared on the show). Rodman visited North Korea in 2013, where he met with Kim, who he called a "friend for life."

Our wild man Dennis Rodman, big in the news re North Korea, will be on and watching Celebrity Apprentice on Sunday night! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2013

Two days later, he tweeted again:

But one year later, Trump lashed out at Rodman on Twitter, this time insulting North Korea as well.

Crazy Dennis Rodman is saying I wanted to go to North Korea with him. Never discussed, no interest, last place on Earth I want to go to. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2014

In a follow-up tweet, he added: