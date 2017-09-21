Breaking News

By Bethany Hines and Christopher Dawson, CNN

Updated 3:25 PM ET, Mon March 19, 2018

People collect water from a natural spring created by the landslides in Corozal, west of San Juan, Puerto Rico, on September 24, 2017.
(CNN)Six months after Hurricane Maria battered Puerto Rico, there is still a desperate need for help.

All the charities listed in this Public Good campaign rushed to Puerto Rico in the days following the hurricane, and are still there.
'We are the forgotten people': It's been almost six months since Hurricane Maria, and Puerto Ricans are still dying
Hospitals and government services are open, FEMA reports. Power and water are restored to most communities. But people are still dying. In rural areas, water buckets, solar lights and emergency aid are essential just to survive.
    Still in disaster mode

    The island has not fully transitioned from disaster conditions to recovery mode. Temporary blue tarps now dot the landscape, finally providing shelter from tropical rains. But only a third of people had them by the middle of December, and construction of new, permanent roofs has yet to start in many areas.
    FEMA officials concede that challenges remain. They credit the public and private sectors for the progress made so far and have pledged to press on with helping the island recover.
