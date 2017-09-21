(CNN) Six months after Hurricane Maria battered Puerto Rico, there is still a desperate need for help.

Hospitals and government services are open, FEMA reports . Power and water are restored to most communities. But people are still dying . In rural areas, water buckets, solar lights and emergency aid are essential just to survive.