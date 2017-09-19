A golf course with a view: mountains, wildlife and you need a helicopter to reach the 19th hole

It's arguably one of the most spectacular settings in the world for a golf course. Situated within the South African bush -- in the Entabeni safari conservancy -- the Legend Golf Course is a three-hour drive from Johannesburg. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

It's overlooked by Hanglip mountain and as golfers walk down the course's fairways they are close to dense bush as well as grasslands. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

As well as a stunning landscape, wandering wildlife provides an added extra special ingredient to the course's attractions. Here impala and water buffalo roam across the seventh hole. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

The course is one of the longest in the world. Normally playing at 6,534 meters it can be extended to 7,748m. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

It also has quite the 19th hole ... Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

... firstly you need a helicopter to reach ... Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

... the tee at the top of Hanglip mountain ... Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

... far below the green is in the shape of Africa. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

This par 3 is 631m long ... Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

... though it's probably one to avoid If you don't have a head for heights. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

The club's gate house entrance is pictured from an aerial view. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

Each of the course's 18 holes is designed by one of the world's leading golfers. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

A view of the second hole, designed by Thomas Bjorn of Denmark. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

South Africa Retief Goosen designed the 18th hole. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

Not that the Legend Golf Course is the only one in Africa offering views of exotic wildlife ... here a crocodile is seen in the Kruger Park at the Leopard Creek Country Golf Club in South Africa in December 2016. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images