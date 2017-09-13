Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar

Rohingya children wait to receive food from an aid group at a refugee camp in Ukhiya, Bangladesh, on Tuesday, November 14. More than 600,000 of the Rohingya Muslim minority group from Myanmar's Rakhine state have fled to Bangladesh, according to the United Nations. A.M. Ahad/AP

Rohingya Muslims paddle a makeshift raft as they cross the Naf River from Myanmar into Bangladesh on November 12. Human rights activists consider the Rohingya to be among the world's most persecuted people. A.M. Ahad/AP

A young Rohingya refugee begs for food through the glass of a car window at Balukhali refugee camp in Bangladesh on October 7. FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images

Rohingya refugees carry their belongings across muddy waters at a camp on October 5. Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

Rohingya refugees mourn beside the bodies of relatives who died when a boat capsized in late September. Fred Dufour/AFP/Getty Images

Sona Banu is carried ashore on September 27 by Nobi Hossain after crossing the Naf River by boat from Myanmar to near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

Dildar Begum, a Rohingya woman, and her daughter, Noor Kalima, recover from injuries at Sadar Hospital in Cox's Bazar after fleeing their home in Rakhine state. Dar Yasin/AP

Burnt villages are visible near Maungdaw in Myanmar's Rakhine state on September 27. STR/AFP/Getty Images

People scramble to catch food distributed by aid groups on September 18 at the Balukhali refugee camp in Bangladesh. Dar Yasin/AP

Rohingya refugees take cover from monsoon rains on September 17 in the Balukhali refugee camp in Bangladesh. DOMINIQUE FAGET/AFP/Getty Images

A Bangladeshi border guard keeps watch September 16 near the beach of Sharapuri Dwip, where many Rohingya refugees land after crossing from Myanmar. DOMINIQUE FAGET/AFP/Getty Images

Rohingya refugees disembark from a boat on September 13 on the Bangladeshi side of the Naf River. Masfiqur Sohan/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar hold their infant son Abdul Masood, who died when their boat capsized before reaching Bangladesh on September 13. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Rohingya refugee Rashida Begum stands next to her 15-year-old son, Azizul Hoque, as he is treated on September 13, at a hospital in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. He sustained a landmine injury while crossing from Myanmar to Bangladesh. MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP/Getty Images

Rohingya refugees bury Nur Ali in Kutupalong, Bangladesh, on September 13. Ali was a 50-year-old man who died of gunshot wounds he sustained while fleeing violence in Myanmar. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Nur Ali's son, Abul Basar, reacts while attending his father's funeral on September 13, in Bangladesh. In Myanmar, the latest outbreak of violence came after a series of alleged attacks by Rohingya militants on government border posts. In response, Myanmar's military intensified "clearance operations" against "terrorists," driving thousands of people from their homes. Satellite photos released by Human Rights Watch showed entire villages torched to the ground in clashes between Myanmar's armed forces and local militants. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Rohingya children flee the Rakhine state by boat on Tuesday, September 12. Onur Coban/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

A woman collapses on September 12, after the wooden boat she and other refugees were traveling in crashed into the shore in Dakhinpara, Bangladesh. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The woman is carried to shore after her boat crashed in Dakhinpara. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

A Rohingya woman cries after the boat crash in Dakhinpara on September 12. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Refugees jump from the boat in Dakhinpara on September 12. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

A Rohingya child holds a baby on September 12, as refugees wade through the Naf River in Bangladesh. Onur Coban/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Rohingya men pray on September 11, in a makeshift shelter near Cox's Bazar. Ahmed Salahuddin/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Bangladeshi volunteers distribute food on September 10, to Rohingya refugees in Chittagong, Bangladesh. ADIB CHOWDHURY/AFP/Getty Images

Rohingya refugees walk across paddy fields on September 9, after crossing the border in Gundum, Bangladesh. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

A boat full of Rohingya refugees arrives on September 9, on the Bangladeshi side of the Naf River. Ahmed Salahuddin/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A girl is carried to safety after crossing the Naf River on September 9. Ahmed Salahuddin/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Rohingya men reach out for relief supplies on September 9, at a refugee camp in Bangladesh. Onur Coban/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

A Rohingya girl carries supplies on September 9, at a refugee camp in Ukhia, Bangladesh. MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP/Getty Images

Refugees gather on the shoreline after arriving September 8, in Dakhinpara. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

A Bangladeshi border guard orders Rohingya refugees to return to the Myanmar side of a small canal on August 29. Bangladesh has been struggling to cope with the influx of refugees. EMRUL KAMAL/AFP/Getty Images