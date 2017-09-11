North Korea's Kim Jong Un sets a template for other rogue states

Story highlights Nuclear aspirants able to withstand punishing sanctions might also succeed

Washington's treatment of the Iran deal will be closely watched by Pyongyang

(CNN) Among the many strides North Korea has made in its development of nuclear weapons it can add another disquieting distinction: the precedent it's set for other rogue states who covet nuclear weapons.

"If North Korea continues to progress in developing nuclear weapons we are giving hope to countries that might have this ambition," Lassina Zerbo, the executive secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization said in a recent interview with CNN.

"It is my hope that multilateral diplomacy will prevail and that we'll be able to stop them as soon as possible," Zerbo said. "This should be seen as the last wake up call to stop this endeavor by North Korea, so that no other country can pretend, or try to do explosive testing towards the build up of a nuclear weapon."

JUST WATCHED Putin: Don't go along with N. Korea provocation Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Putin: Don't go along with N. Korea provocation 01:39

Nevertheless, as the isolated state and its adversaries tread ever closer to a military denouement, there is now a reality -- whether it is recognized officially or not -- that North Korea has attained nuclear status and whatever deterrence the US, South Korea and the rest of the international community might concoct to prevent those weapons from finding flight, the message to nuclear aspirants is clear.

"If you make a lot of steady, quiet progress, and you have very strong incentives to get nuclear weapons and you just keep your head down and barrel ahead and withstand whatever sanctions come your way, eventually you can get to the other side," said Devin Hagerty, professor of political science and the founding director of the global studies program at the University of Maryland.