What is the 'Ring of Fire'?

Story highlights At least 450 active and dormant volcanoes line the Ring of Fire

The Ring of Fire is the most earthquake-prone zone in the world

(CNN) Guatemala's Fuego volcano ad Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, which both erupted Sunday, are part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of intense seismic and volcanic activity.

The 40,000-kilometer (25,000-mile) area stretches from the boundary of the Pacific Plate and the smaller plates such as the Philippine Sea plate to the Cocos and Nazca Plates that line the edge of the Pacific Ocean.

About 80% of all earthquakes strike in the Ring of Fire, according to Hongfeng Yang, a seismologist at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

People are most at risk in Chile, Japan, the US west coast, and other island nations including the Solomon Islands to the western seaboard of North and South Americas.

They are at risk because they lie on subduction zones that are locked so tectonic energy must be released by large earthquakes.

Read More