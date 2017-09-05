372178 11: FILE PHOTO: Sisters Serena, left, and Venus Williams shake hands after a game 1991 in Compton, CA. Serena and Venus Williams will be playing against each other for the first time July 6, 2000 in the tennis semifinals at Wimbledon. (Photo by Paul Harris/Online USA)
Video Ad Feedback
The most successful family affair in tennis
01:25 - Source: CNN
International tennis news 16 videos
372178 11: FILE PHOTO: Sisters Serena, left, and Venus Williams shake hands after a game 1991 in Compton, CA. Serena and Venus Williams will be playing against each other for the first time July 6, 2000 in the tennis semifinals at Wimbledon. (Photo by Paul Harris/Online USA)
Video Ad Feedback
The most successful family affair in tennis
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
novak dojokovic becky anderson
Video Ad Feedback
CNN anchor asks Djokovic if he regrets not getting vaccinated. Hear his response
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
pickleball tips improve lbb orig_00004002.png
Video Ad Feedback
Watch pickleball addict give three tips to take down your opponents
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
20221230-Muslim women in sports
Video Ad Feedback
Muslim women in sport and their hopes for the next generation
04:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Martina Navratilova attends the International Tennis Hall of Fame Legends Ball at Cipriani 42nd Street on September 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Martina Navratilova issues statement on cancer diagnoses: 'It's going to stink for a while, but I'll fight'
03:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tennis icon Billie Jean King and fashion designer Tory Burch look at the Billie Blue Jacket in New York City, New York, U.S., October 10, 2022. Tory Burch/ITF/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT
Video Ad Feedback
Billie Jean King reveals 'pet peeve' is Wimbledon's 'horrible' all white uniform policy
03:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
KEY BISCAYNE, FL - APRIL 04: Serena Williams of the United States shares a joke with Martina Navratilova of the United States as she holds the Butch Bucholz Trophy after her straight sets victory against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain in the final during the Miami Open Presented by Itau at Crandon Park Tennis Center on April 4, 2015 in Key Biscayne, Florida. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Martina Navratilova on cancer and the future of tennis
04:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
federer nadal holding hands picture ella ling spt intl_00000000.png
Video Ad Feedback
The 'raw' photo of Federer and Nadal which captures their enduring friendship
05:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
roger federer intento hablar espanol entrevista pedro pinto tenis deportes cnn_00002315.png
Video Ad Feedback
The day Roger Federer couldn't stop laughing at CNN correspondent's Spanish phrases
03:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
split roger federer
Video Ad Feedback
See Roger Federer share tears and laughter with CNN
03:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
carlos alcaraz intv us open hnk vpx_00001618.png
Video Ad Feedback
Carlos Alcaraz speaks with CNN after US Open win
03:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
iga swiatek us open champion 2022 spt intl_00000000.png
Video Ad Feedback
World No. 1 and US Open champion Iga Swiatek speaks to CNN
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Professional pickleball player Ben Johns (2nd L), currently ranked number one in all three divisions of the sport, plays with his older brother Collin Johns (R), who is ranked number six, in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S. May 17, 2022.
Video Ad Feedback
Everything you need to know (and more!) about pickleball
03:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 12: Serena Williams of USA celebrates with the trophy after winning the final match against Jessica Pegula of USA at ASB Tennis Centre on January 12, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Video Ad Feedback
See how Serena Williams became one of the all-time greats
03:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 21: Elina Svitolina of Ukraine plays a backhand in her third round singles match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during day five of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 21, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Elina Svitolina is on a 'mission' to help war-torn Ukraine
03:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Halep tease
Video Ad Feedback
How Serena Williams' former coach brought Simona Halep back from the brink of tennis retirement
04:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN

Story highlights

Williams, Keys, Vandeweghe & Stephens progress

Best performance by American women since 2002

CNN  — 

Serena Williams’ absence has not stopped America’s women from enjoying their most successful US Open for 15 years.

Madison Keys’ victory over fourth seed Elina Svitolina Tuesday ensured four American women progressed to the quarterfinals in New York – the best performance by the US since 2002, when five made it into the last eight.

Williams, the most successful female player of the Open Era with 23 grand slam titles, gave birth to her first child last month but while the 35-year-old is on maternity leave her compatriots Keys, Coco Vandeweghe, Sloane Stephens and older sister Venus Williams have shone on home soil. Roger Federer is the most successful man with 19 grand-slam titles.

Remarkably, ninth seed Venus was part of that American quintet of Lindsay Davenport, Jennifer Capriati, Monica Seles and sister Serena 15 years ago and is aiming for a first title at Flushing Meadows since 2001.

Venus Williams is a seven-time grand slam champion.
Venus Williams is a seven-time grand slam champion.
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

READ: Serena gives birth to baby girl

Venus v Kvitova

The 37-year-old, who has shone in the majors this year – reaching the Australian Open and Wimbledon finals – faces two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova on Tuesday.

Nine months after an intruder attacked her with a knife, Kvitova is three victories away from what would be her first US Open title.

“What she’s gone through is unimaginable, unreasonable,” Williams told reporters of Kvitova, who underwent emergency surgery in the aftermath of the attack.

“The world we live in is just shocking. For her, I think to be playing well is such a blessing.”

Sloane Stephens
JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

READ: Federer to face nemesis from 2009

Unseeded Stephens – who has risen 851 places in the rankings since August – will be first on Arthur Ashe on Tuesday, taking on Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova, the conqueror of Maria Sharapova in the last 16.

The 24-year-old American made her tennis comeback at Wimbledon this summer after being sidelined for 10 months with a stress fracture in her foot.

Victory over Sevastova would see her progress to the semifinals of a major for the first time since the 2013 Australian Open.

Who will reach the US Open semifinals? Have your say on our Facebook page.

‘It’s really exciting’

The last time four American women reached the US Open semifinals was 1981
The last time four American women reached the US Open semifinals was 1981
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Vandeweghe and Keys will play their quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Keys, the 15th seed, told reporters that the quartet’s progress was proof of “how hard we’ve been working.”

“I’m not really surprised that anyone got this far, but I think we’re all cheering for each other, excited that there’s four of us in the quarters,” said the 22-year-old, who will play Estonian Kaia Kanepi, 10 years her senior, in the last eight.

“I think it’s just really exciting. I’m really happy that none of us are playing each other in the quarterfinals.”

Vandeweghe, who is seeded 20th, will play in her first US Open quaterfinal and has the ominous task of toppling world No.1 Karolina Pliskova.

Czech Pliskova predicted a tough contest against the Australian Open semifinalist.

Visit cnn.com/tennis for more news and videos

“I guess she just loves the crowd and the big stage, so she’s going to always play well here on center court,” the 25-year-old told reporters.

“It will be tough. I played her last time in Stuttgart, I think, so it was clay, a little bit different story. Obviously she has a big serve.”