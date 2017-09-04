Maria Sharapova keen to keep living through grand slam ‘moments’

Story highlights Maria Sharapova exits US Open The Russian was beaten by Anastasija Sevastova Sevastova recorded a 5-7 6-4 6-2 win

CNN —

It hasn’t been the smoothest of grand slam returns for Maria Sharapova but the Russian says she is just happy to be back playing on the sport’s biggest stages.

Sharapova’s run at the US Open, her first grand slam following a 15-month doping ban, was ended by Anastasija Sevastova Sunday after the Latvian won their fourth round match 5-7 6-4 6-2.

“It’s been a really great ride in the last week,” the 30-year-old Sharapova told reporters.

“Ultimately I can take a lot from this week. It’s great to get that major out of the way. It was an incredible opportunity. I’m very thankful for it. I did my best. I can be proud of that.”

Sharapova during her fourth round defeat to Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

READ: Sharapova wows crowd in first major match since ban

Over the last week, Sharapova had to endure some barbed comments from some of her fellow players, notably Caroline Wozniacki’s criticism that the Russian had received preferential treatment over court scheduling for her matches.

“I feel like I’m really beyond that,” said Sharapova, who had needed a wild card to compete in the last grand slam of the season.

“I think there’s only a way to show it on the court, because that’s what really matters to me.

“I have so many things in my life but there’s a desire to keep going for more and to keep living through these moments out on these courts.

“That’s special and that’s meaningful. As long as I have that desire, I’ll be there. That’s what’s important to me.”

READ: Sharapova show court stint riles rival

Sevastova was diplomatic when asked about Sharapova’s return to grand slam events.

“I think some players have that. I don’t have that. I have great respect for her,” said the 26-year-old Latvian.

It's Maria Sharapova's 'least favorite place in the world" Julian Finney/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images But locker rooms are where tennis matches can be won and lost ... BORIS HORVAT/AFP/AFP/Getty Images Rafael Nadal of Spain poses in the locker room with the Coupe des Mousquetaires trophy at Roland Garros in 2014. Pool/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images As well as a place of preparation for matches, locker rooms are also a perfect setting for posing for photos after winning trophies. Novak Djokovic is pictured holding the Butch Bucholz trophy after winning his fifth Miami Open title in 2015. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images North America/Getty Images As the old saying goes: "By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail." Jo-Wilfried Tsonga is pictured warming up at the Hamdan Sports Complex in Dubai in 2014. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images for IPTL 2014 Victoria Azarenka of Belarus is pictured at Crandon Park Tennis Center at the Miami Open. Azarenka, who also isn't competing at Roland Garros, recently hinted in a tweet this week she would play at Wimbledon later this year after intending to make her own comeback -- the Belarussian gave birth to son Leo in December and hasn't played since last year's French Open -- at a Wimbledon warmup tournament. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images North America/Getty Images Another absentee from the French Open is Sharapova, who was denied a wild card by the tournament organizers. Michael Steele/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images Serena Williams will miss the 2017 French Open as she's on maternity leave. Last month her publicist confirmed Serena is expecting a child with her fiance, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, and is due to give birth in the fall.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images North America/Getty Images "There is such a thing as locker room power," former British Davis Cup player Arvind Parmar told CNN Sport. Here Frenchman Tsonga of the Manila Mavericks gets ready in the locker room before his team's match against the Singapore Slammers during the Coca-Cola International Premier Tennis League at the Mall of Asia Arena in November 2014. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images for IPTL 2014 Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland is pictured posing with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup in the players' dressing room after winning his men's final match against Nadal of Spain at the 2014 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images Access is normally restricted to players and coaches only, though exceptions can be made. Real Madrid icons Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Raul are pictured posing with Nadal during the Madrid Masters in May 2010. JASPER JUINEN/AFP/AFP/Getty Images Britain's Andy Murray heads back to the locker room after finishing a practice session at Wimbledon. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images London's Queen's Club's dressing room decor has a more old school feel. Christopher Lee/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images Success = champagne celebration in the dressing room. Djokovic is pictured celebrating after winning 2008 Australian Open final against Tsonga in 2008. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images Switzerland's Roger Federer is filmed by a TV crew holding the Wimbledon trophy as he enters the dressing room after beating Andy Roddick of the US in the 2009 final. Federer has opted not to play at this year's French Open. CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/AFP/Getty Images Photos: What goes on in tennis locker rooms? Prev Next

‘Great ride’

READ: Tennis locker room confidential

Sharapova’s next task in the remaining tournaments of this season is to boost her ranking to ensure she isn’t looking for a wild card at Australian Open in 2018.

Should Sharapova have been given a wild card entry to the US Open? Have your say on our Facebook page

The Russian will be 31 in April, but she believes she his plenty left to offer.

“When I was in my middle 20s, I didn’t think that my body would be ready to compete at such a level but I just got a completely new appreciation of what the body can do at 30 or past 30,” she said.

“I can take a lot of examples from champions that are still playing, competing, and doing incredibly well, and that’s inspiring.”

Visit cnn.com/tennis for more news and videos

Meanwhile two-time major winner Petra Kvitova, whose career was jeopardized by a knife attack in December, knocked out reigning Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 to set up a quarterfinal match with seven-time grand slam winner Venus Williams.

Sevastova will play Sloane Stephens in the last eight.