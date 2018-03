Is peanut butter healthy?

Story highlights The healthiest peanut butter is made from just peanuts

(CNN) Yes, peanut butter can be a nutritious diet staple, but some varieties are healthier than others.

Peanut butter is rich in heart-healthy fats and is a good source of protein, which can be helpful for vegetarians looking to include more protein in their diets. A 2-tablespoon serving of peanut butter contains up to 8 grams of protein and 2 to 3 grams of fiber. The nutty spread also offers vitamins and minerals including the B vitamin niacin, iron, potassium and vitamin E.

The healthiest peanut butter is made from just peanuts, while added salt, sugars and oils change its nutritional profile. For example, a peanut butter with salt added can have 100 to 150 milligrams of sodium, while an unsalted version is sodium-free. Sugars may be added too, especially in flavored varieties, and can contribute up to 7 grams, or 28 calories per serving.

Nuts, including peanuts (which are technically legumes), have been associated with lower risk of heart disease , cancer and premature death.

Consumption of nuts and peanut butter has also been associated with reduced risk of type 2 diabetes . However, one study that tracked more than 120,000 men and women from 1986 to 1996 found that while consumption of nuts and peanuts was associated with lower mortality rates among individuals, no protective effect was found for peanut butter

