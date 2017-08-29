Story highlights Videos of dunking strangers' hoops goes viral

(CNN) The drive-by dunk, an Instagram trend started by teenage dunker Tyler Currie, has taken social media and the basketball world by storm this summer.

Soon after a video of the high schooler dunking on strangers' basketball rims went viral, he was copied by legions of weekend warriors throughout the US.

Why he ask me what I'm doing 😂😂😂 What it look like ....... pt. 2 #DrivebyDunkChallenge A post shared by Tyler Currie (@t.currie) on Jul 23, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

Much like cat burglars sneaking through the night, the perpetrators creep on an unassuming neighbors' lawns to jam on their backboards before rushing back into their cars -- often with hilarious results.

And just like anything viral -- remember planking? -- stars quickly jumped on board.

NBA rookie De'Aaron Fox and Boston Celtics second year player Jaylen Brown were two pioneers from the pro ranks.