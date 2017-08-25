MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 21: Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates winning his third round match against Alexander Zverev of Germany on day six of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 21, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 21: Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates winning his third round match against Alexander Zverev of Germany on day six of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 21, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
novak dojokovic becky anderson
pickleball tips improve lbb orig_00004002.png
20221230-Muslim women in sports
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Martina Navratilova attends the International Tennis Hall of Fame Legends Ball at Cipriani 42nd Street on September 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Tennis icon Billie Jean King and fashion designer Tory Burch look at the Billie Blue Jacket in New York City, New York, U.S., October 10, 2022. Tory Burch/ITF/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT
KEY BISCAYNE, FL - APRIL 04: Serena Williams of the United States shares a joke with Martina Navratilova of the United States as she holds the Butch Bucholz Trophy after her straight sets victory against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain in the final during the Miami Open Presented by Itau at Crandon Park Tennis Center on April 4, 2015 in Key Biscayne, Florida. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
federer nadal holding hands picture ella ling spt intl_00000000.png
roger federer intento hablar espanol entrevista pedro pinto tenis deportes cnn_00002315.png
split roger federer
carlos alcaraz intv us open hnk vpx_00001618.png
iga swiatek us open champion 2022 spt intl_00000000.png
Professional pickleball player Ben Johns (2nd L), currently ranked number one in all three divisions of the sport, plays with his older brother Collin Johns (R), who is ranked number six, in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S. May 17, 2022.
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 12: Serena Williams of USA celebrates with the trophy after winning the final match against Jessica Pegula of USA at ASB Tennis Centre on January 12, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand.
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 21: Elina Svitolina of Ukraine plays a backhand in her third round singles match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during day five of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 21, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)
Halep tease
Story highlights

Federer 5-4 favorite to win sixth US Open crown

But New York heat may be too much, Evert says

"Rafa Nadal is licking his chops right now"

CNN  — 

It’s been nine years since Roger Federer won the last of five straight US Open crowns.

With two majors under his belt this season, could the Swiss star, who has been recently been hindered by a back problem, do it again in New York?

Chris Evert, an 18-time grand slam champion, doesn’t think so.

“I would be very surprised if Roger Federer would win the US Open,” Evert told CNN.

“He’s very capable, we know that, but he’s a shotmaker and I think at the US Open you are going to contend with a lot more than being a shotmaker.”

Chris Evert won the US Open six times between 1975 and 1982.
READ: Maria Sharapova granted US Open wild card

READ: Victoria Azarenka may miss US Open because of custody battle

Heat

The sweltering conditions in New York this time of the year may be too much for the Swiss, who turned 36 earlier this month.

He last played the US Open in 2015, where he lost in the finals to former top-ranked Novak Djokovic of Serbia.

Federer missed the event last year because he was taking six months off to let his knee heal from surgery earlier that season. He rebounded from the longest injury break in his career by winning the Australian Open at the start of the season and Wimbledon in July.

Chris Evert during a clinic at the 2015 US Open.
“Now we’re going to the hot part of the season, the hot part of the year,” said Evert, who won the US Open six times between 1975 and 1982 and retired in 1989 at the age of 35.

“Does he have anything left in the tank?” questioned Evert in interview last month.

“Those long five-set matches, can he play five-set matches, two, three, four in a row? It’s a completely different landscape and I just think that someone like Rafa Nadal is licking his chops right now, wanting to get that second grand slam in.”

After losing in the finals of the Australian Open to Federer, Nadal clinched a record tenth French Open title at Roland Garros in Paris in June.

The Spaniard regained the top spot in men’s tennis this week and will be the top seed at Flushing Meadows, where he won the title in 2010 and 2013.

Australia's Nick Kyrgios hits himself on the head with his racket during his men's singles third round match against Canada's Milos Raonic on day five of the 2015 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 3, 2015. RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE -- AFP PHOTO / GLYN KIRK (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
Bad back

The third-ranked Federer played only one event before the US Open, the year’s final major which he won five years in a row between 2004 and 2008.

He reached the finals of the Montreal Masters on August 13, where he lost to young rising German star Alexander Zverev in straight sets.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with the winner's trophy after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland during their Men's Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2015 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 13, 2015 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Djokovic defeated Federer 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
After that defeat, Federer withdrew from the Western & Southern Open tournament in Cincinnati, saying in a statement he had “tweaked” his back in Canada and needed to rest.

With defending champion Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland and Djokovic both out with injuries, the Swiss is the 5-4 favorite to win the US Open at UK bookmaker William Hill.

That means a successful $4 wager would yield $5 plus the original stake. Nadal is second at 9-4, followed by former winner Andy Murray of Britain at 5-1 and Zverev at 8-1.

Roger Federer was beaten by Alexander Zverev in the Rogers Cup final on August 13.
‘A joke’

Shortly after beating Croatia’s Marin Cilic at the All England Club in July to clinch his first Wimbledon title in five years, 19-time major winner Federer told CNN winning a third grand slam title this season would be “a joke.”

Switzerland's Roger Federer kisses the winner's trophy after beating Croatia's Marin Cilic in their men's singles final match, during the presentation on the last day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 16, 2017. Federer won 6-3, 6-1, 6-4.
“I know if I stay in shape there are chances for me to do well at the US Open, but to win it? Yeah, at some stage I almost feel like I have to be realistic,” said Federer.

“I am not 25 anymore. I’m not sure I can win three slams in one year. Winning two is already pretty crazy and plenty good enough for me,” he said.

READ: Roger Federer: ‘Grand Slam No. 20 at US Open would be a joke’

Another life

Evert, who won her last slam at the age of 31 and is now working as a broadcaster for ESPN while she also runs her own tennis academy in Florida, is impressed with Federer’s stellar season.

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 27: A general view of the Arthur Ashe Stadium during the men's singles first round match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania on Day Two of the 2013 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2013 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
“How is it possible? Because Roger Federer is the type of player that, he lets losses roll off his back,” Evert said.

“He has enough emotional energy left because of the way he views tennis, he has four kids and a wife, so he has another life to get him away from the pressures of tennis.

“He is a shotmaker, he is not a grinder, he doesn’t need to practice five, six hours a day running down balls like say a Nadal.”