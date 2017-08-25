Best of Travel
Now playing
02:15
Grenfell Tower: Life after losing your home
Now playing
02:06
Teen aims to close the gender gap in aviation with a globe-circling mission
Now playing
00:52
'Superman' cyclist shows off Colombia's underrated Boyacá region
Now playing
05:38
Millions of people know Dubrovnik by another name
Now playing
04:26
Ride on the world's last year-round passenger hovercraft
Now playing
00:44
2,000-meter-long bridge links Russia and China
Now playing
01:19
Lake Powell's water crisis reveals more of one of Arizona's most spectacular canyons
Now playing
02:59
Ready to vacation again? This TikTok travel guru has tips
Now playing
02:57
Why tea is good for you and how to make the perfect cup
Now playing
01:00
5 reasons to love Qatar
Now playing
04:09
The world's largest collection of Jim Henson creations lives here
Now playing
01:22
Escaping the crowds at Zion National Park