'Sex and the City' star could run for NY governor

Kara Alaimo, an assistant professor of public relations at Hofstra University, is the author of "Pitch, Tweet, or Engage on the Street: How to Practice Global Public Relations and Strategic Communication." She was spokeswoman for international affairs in the Treasury Department during the Obama administration. Follow her on Twitter @karaalaimo. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) "Sex and the City" star Cynthia Nixon appears to be considering a run for governor of New York. On the "Today" show on Tuesday, she said she was being encouraged to throw her hat in the ring, but declined to say whether she would do so.

She should.

Nixon has been a longtime political advocate, particularly on education issues, and served on Mayor Bill de Blasio's advisory board for the Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City.

Discount her if you will as an actress out of her depth, but then consider that our President is a former real estate salesman and TV host. Or take a look at this

Nixon's candidacy would be good for the state and country because, for starters, we need more women in politics.