Ten tasty snacks under 200 calories, and four disappointing ones

By Lisa Drayer, CNN

Updated 4:53 PM ET, Thu March 8, 2018

Dark chocolate is rich in cocoa solids, which contain compounds known as flavonolds. At high levels, cocoa flavanols have been shown to help lower blood pressure and cholesterol, improve cognition and possibly lower the risk of diabetes. But limit your portions to about 1 ounce a day.
When it comes to fat and calories, some cheeses are lighter than others. Experts recommend using it as a flavor enhancer rather than as the focus of a meal.
Granola contains healthy ingredients such as oats, nuts and dried fruit, and it can serve as a tasty topping to yogurt or cereal. But since it can pack up to 600 calories per cup (thanks to sugar and other ingredient treats), it&#39;s important to sprinkle, not pour.
Ready-to-eat breakfast cereal can make for a convenient and healthy breakfast, especially if it&#39;s made with whole grains, is low in sugar and is served with fresh fruit and low-fat milk. But sugary cereals that lack fiber and protein can cause a blood sugar spike and crash before lunchtime.
Order a California roll, and you&#39;ll get heart-healthy monounsaturated fats from avocado and zinc from crab, all for 255 calories. But a crunchy shrimp tempura roll, which is battered and fried and often drizzled with spicy mayo, has about 200 more calories and three times the amount of fat.
Air-popped popcorn is a healthy, whole-grain, antioxidant-rich snack that&#39;s low in calories. But movie theater popcorn, which is popped in coconut oil, is a diet disaster, contributing 1,200 calories and about three days worth of saturated fat for a medium bucket -- and that&#39;s without the buttery topping.
A Greek yogurt with no added sugar makes for a filling protein- and calcium-rich snack. But sweetened yogurts with flavorings or fruit purees have less protein and are more like dessert, with up to 8 teaspoons of sugar.
Energy bars can be a wise choice for a snack or mini meal if they offer a healthy dose of protein and fiber, and are low in sugars and saturated fat. But when they contain chocolate coatings or sugary syrups, they can pass for protein-fortified candy bars.
A salad made with spinach, light tuna, veggies, feta and yogurt dressing can make for a low-calorie, nutrient-rich lunch. But when your salad contains crispy chicken, bacon, cheddar and ranch dressing, you&#39;d be better off eating a burger.
If you are vegetarian, peanut butter can be a convenient way to add protein and heart-healthy fats to your diet. Just steer clear of flavored peanut butters with sugar and cocoa butter, which can quickly turn your passion for peanut butter into consumption of calorie-rich chocolate.
(CNN)Nearly all Americans snack at least once a day, most often to satisfy cravings, according to a recent snacking report. For some, frequent snacking may replace a typical meal or two.

Regardless of your health goals, what you choose to snack on matters, especially if you snack often. A healthy nutrient-rich snack can fill in nutritional gaps and boost energy. But sugary junk foods can leave you feeling tired and craving more food fixes.
Pairing protein or small amounts of heart-healthy fat with carbohydrates promotes satiety and gives you sustained energy while keeping calories down. Below is our list of tasty, low added-sugar snacks under 200 calories (according to the counts at the USDA nutrient database unless otherwise linked to), which will keep your stomach full and your waistline slim.
Avocado on whole-wheat toast
    This heart-healthy avocado spread on toast makes for a tasty, super-satisfying snack.
    • 1 slice whole-wheat bread, toasted = 76 calories, 4g protein, 1g fat, 2g fiber, 1.4g sugar
    • ¼ avocado, mashed = 80 calories, 1g protein, 7.37g fat, 3.4g fiber, 0.33g sugar
    • Salt and pepper to taste = 0 calories
    • Total: 156 calories, 5g protein, 8.4g fat, 5.4g fiber, 1.7g sugar
    Banana peanut butter graham sandwich, open-faced
    This delicious combo comes in handy as an after-school snack and is a favorite among (my) kids.
    • ½ small banana = 45 calories, 0.55g protein, 0.2g fat, 1.3g fiber, 6g sugar
    • 2 teaspoons peanut butter = 64 calories, 2.4g protein, 5.5g fat, 0.5g fiber, 1.1g sugar
    • 1 graham cracker sheet = 65 calories, 1g protein, 1.5g fat, 0.5g fiber, 4g sugar
    • Total: 174 calories, 4g protein, 7.2g fat, 2.3g fiber, 11g sugar
    Popcorn with almonds and chocolate chips
    Air-popped popcorn adds volume and texture to this indulgent snack, for few added calories.
    • 2 cups air-popped popcorn = 62 calories, 2.07g protein, 0.73g fat, 2.3g fiber, 0.1g sugars
    • 2 tablespoons almonds (0.6 oz), dry-roasted with salt = 102 calories, 3.6g protein, 9g fat, 2g fiber, 0.8g sugar
    • 0.5 ounce semi-sweet chocolate chips (approx 2 tsp) = 35 calories, 0g protein, 2g fat, 0g fiber, 4g sugar
    • Total: 199 calories, 5.7g protein, 11.7g fat, 4.3g fiber, 4.9g sugar
    Apple slices with sun butter
    A savory spread made from sunflower seeds that is appropriate for those with peanut or tree nut allergies.
    • 1 medium apple (Gala), sliced = 98 calories, 0.43g protein, 0.21g fat, 4g fiber, 18g sugar
    • 1 tablespoon sunflower seed butter = 99 calories, 2.8g protein, 8.8g fat, 1g fiber, 1.7g sugar
    • Total: 197 calories, 3.2g protein, 9g fat, 5g fiber, 19.7g sugar
    Greek yogurt with strawberries, sprinkled with flaxseed
    Greek yogurt packs protein, strawberries boast vitamin C and antioxidants, and flaxseed boosts fiber and omega-3s.
    • 1 container plain low-fat Greek yogurt (7 oz; 200g) = 150 calories, 20g protein, 4g fat, 0g fiber, 8g sugar
    • ½ cup strawberries, sliced = 27 calories, 0.6g protein, 0.25g fat, 1.7g fiber, 4g sugar
    • 2 teaspoon flaxseed = 20 calories, 1g protein, 1g fat, 1.3g fiber, 0g sugar
    • Total: 197 calories, 21.6g protein, 5.25g fat, 3g fiber, 12g sugar
    Shrimp cocktail
    This filling low-calorie snack offers omega-3 fats and can double as an appetizer or mini-meal.
    • Jumbo cooked shrimp (5) = 100 calories, 19g protein, 1.5g fat, 0g fiber, 0g sugar
    • Cocktail sauce (2 tablespoons) = 40 calories, 0.5g protein, 0g fat, 0.5g fiber, 8g sugar
    • Total: 140 calories, 19.5g protein, 1.5g fat, 0.5g fiber, 8g sugar
    Edamame
    A simple, fun-to-eat snack that is rich in soy protein, edamame can be bought frozen and quickly defrosted whenever hunger strikes.
    • ¾ cup edamame in pods (salted) = 165 calories, 13.5g protein, 5.25g fat, 6g fiber, 3g sugar
    • Total: 165 calories, 13.5g protein, 5.3g fat, 6g fiber, 3g sugar
    Whipped cottage cheese with dried apricots on Wasa bread
    Whipped cottage cheese works well as a protein-rich spread, while the dried apricots offer a hint of sweetness.
    • 4 tablespoons (¼ cup) low-fat whipped cottage cheese = 45 calories, 7.5g protein, 0.5g fat, 0g fiber, 2g sugar
    • 2 multigrain Wasa crackers = 90 calories, 4g protein, 0g fat, 4g fiber, 0g sugar
    • 6 dried apricot halves = 51 calories, 0.7g protein, 0.1g fat, 1.5g fiber, 11.2g sugar
    • Total: 186 calories, 12.2g protein, 0.6g fat, 5.5 g fiber, 13.2g sugar
    Hummus with sugar snap peas
    Any veggie pairs well with hummus, but sugar snap peas are a crunchy treat when they're in season.
    • 4 tablespoons hummus = 140 calories, 4g protein, 10g fat, 4g fiber, 0g sugar
    • 1 cup sugar snap peas = 35 calories, 2g protein, 0g fat, 2g fiber, 3g sugar
    • Total: 175 calories, 6g protein, 10g fat, 6g fiber, 3g sugar
    Spinach and blueberry smoothie
    Blend these ingredients for a delicious protein- and fiber-rich smoothie.
    • ¼ cup plain non-fat Greek yogurt = 36 calories, 6g protein, 0g fat, 0g fiber, 2g sugar
    • ½ cup non-fat milk = 42 calories, 4g protein, 0g fat, 0g fiber, 6g sugar
    • ½ medium banana = 53 calories, 0.6g protein, 0.2g fat, 1.5g fiber, 7g sugar
    • ½ cup blueberries = 42 calories, 0.6g protein, 0.2g fat, 2g fiber, 7g sugar
    • 1 cup fresh spinach = 7 calories, 0.86g protein, 0.1g fat, 0.7g fiber, 0.1g sugar
    • Total: 180 calories, 12.6g protein, 0.5g fat, 4.2g fiber, 22g sugar
    And there are also snacks under 200 calories that may sound good but are actually disappointing. Try to avoid these snack fails.
    Half of a double chocolate cupcake
    Just half of a chocolate cupcake delivers over 4 teaspoons of sugar.
    A third of a bagel with cream cheese
    A bagel with cream cheese has close to 450 calories. Share it with two friends to stay within your snack calorie budget.
    • One large bagel = 337 calories, 2g fat, 7g of sugar
    • 2 tablespoon of cream cheese = 102 calories, 10g fat, 1g sugar
    • Total for a third: 146 calories, 4g fat, 3g sugar
    Four tablespoons (¼ cup) of Ben and Jerry's Out of this Swirled Ice Cream
    Eat only four spoons of this ice cream to stay under 200 calories. That small scoop will also deliver a quarter of your daily saturated fat limit and over 3 teaspoons of sugar.
    • ¼ cup (four tablespoons) of this Out of this Swirled = 155 calories, 5g saturated fat, 14g sugar
    One ounce of frozen hot chocolate
    A few long sips of this drinkable chocolate delivers 8 teaspoons of sugar -- your daily limit.

    Lisa Drayer is a nutritionist, author and health journalist.