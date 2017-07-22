Story highlights At Cross Hearts, senior workers work alongside younger employees to take care of elderly residents

They are encouraged to view their work as a second career

Tokyo, Japan (CNN) In an elementary school turned nursing home, Keichi Tasaka jokes with a group of cheerful old women.

At 70, he could be mistaken for a resident, but Tasaka isn't thinking of retiring anytime soon. Instead, the former tofu-maker is forging a second career as a caregiver to the elderly in Tokyo's Cross Hearts nursing home.

"I always had an interest in care-giving and pensioners don't receive much in Japan so I'm really thankful that this opportunity existed here for me," Tasaka told CNN.

"I'm old too so I can understand what these seniors are going through. I actually feel like I'm hanging out with the residents here as opposed to caring for them"

Keichi Tasaka, 70, has been working at Cross Hearts in Yokohama, Japan, for the past five years.

Catering to a 'super-aged' nation

