Henriette Kara
Authorities: Teen killed for dating Muslim
01:34 - Source: CNN
Crime and intrigue 15 videos
Henriette Kara
Authorities: Teen killed for dating Muslim
01:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
viktoria marinova
Police: Bulgarian journalist raped, murdered
01:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Authorities are investigating the scene in East Austin, Texas, after a teenager was killed and a woman was injured in the second Austin package explosion in the past two weeks Monday, March 12, 2018. Authorities say a package that exploded inside of an Austin home on Monday is believed to be linked to a deadly package sent to another home in Texas' capital city earlier this month. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Police: Deadly blasts in Texas connected
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ga murder cold case SPLIT
Five arrested after 1983 murder case re-opened
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Frank Pomeroy, Wife AC360
Pastor's faith stronger after daughter's death
05:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
November 14, 2017 - City, Florida, U.S. - OCTAVIO JONES | Times .The Tampa Police Department and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office investigates another fatal shooting in the Seminole Heights neighborhood on Nebraska Avenue in Tampa, Florida on Tuesday, November 14, 2017. (Credit Image: © Octavio Jones/Tampa Bay Times via ZUMA Wire)
Fourth death linked to series of Tampa murders
01:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cali shooting
Man to gunman: Shoot at me, not kids
00:47
Now playing
- Source: HLN
charlottesville gunshot aclu virginia von_00000907.jpg
Man charged with firing gun at protesters
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
This undated still image from video provided by WTOV-TV in Steubenville, Ohio, shows Jefferson County, Ohio Judge Joseph Bruzzese Jr. Bruzzese was shot and wounded Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, as he walked toward his county's courthouse in Steubenville, Ohio, and a suspect was killed after a probation officer returned fire, officials said. (WTOV-TV via AP)
Ambushed judge returns fire, suspect dead
00:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
FILE- In this Oct. 5, 2016 file photo, Indian spiritual guru who calls himself Saint Dr. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insan, center, greets followers as he arrives for a press conference ahead of the release of his new movie "MSG, The Warrior Lion Heart," in New Delhi, India. Several cities in north India were under a security lock down Thursday ahead of a verdict in a rape trial involving a controversial and hugely popular spiritual leader. (AP Photo/Tsering Topgyal, File)
Deadly clashes after guru convicted of rape
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nabra Hassanen card
Death of Muslim teen near mosque investigated
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Twitter post captions: Police and ambulances on Hackney/Queensbridge Road, possible acid/petrol attack. Lots of @UberEATS @Deliveroo drivers rallied round
5 acid attacks in 1 night in London
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
James Farmer Jr
Veteran killed after saving teens
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
louisiana couple police shooting
Questions linger in Louisiana man's death
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
four missing pennsylvania men
Body of 1 of 4 missing Pennsylvania men found
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jerusalem CNN  — 

An Israeli-Christian man is accused of stabbing his teenage daughter to death because, authorities say, he didn’t approve of her relationship with a Muslim man.

Prosecutors say Sami Karra, 58, killed his daughter in their family home in the central Israeli town of Ramle, a day after she graduated from high school.

The daughter, 17-year-old Henriette Karra, was in a relationship with a Muslim man, against the urging of her parents, according to a criminal indictment filed in Israeli district court this week.

In late May, Henriette left the family home after threats and abuse from her parents, the indictment said. She stayed with her boyfriend’s mother for part of the time.

Henriette’s family tried to bring her back home - using threats against her and her boyfriend’s mother to put pressure on her to return, the indictment says.

The accused, Sami Karra, in court
The accused, Sami Karra, in court
Channel 2 News

The boyfriend’s mother, who was not identified in the indictment, called police to intervene on Karra’s behalf. But the teenage girl refused police help, and she refused to go home.

The next month, while Henriette was staying at a friend’s house, her father came to the house and began threatening her and slapping her, the indictment says.

“Just like I sat in jail, I am ready to sit in jail my entire life, I don’t care,” Karra allegedly yelled at his daughter.

After a joint meeting with a social worker, Henriette returned home two days later. She celebrated her high school graduation at a party on June 12.

But the next morning, she went to the post office to mail $100 to her boyfriend. He was in jail for an unspecified charge and was scheduled to be released at the end of the week.

When she returned home, Henriette told a family member she was ready to convert to Islam.

The family member told Henriette’s father. Upon hearing the news, according to the indictment, Karra went home, picked up a knife, and stabbed his daughter three times, killing her.

Karra was arrested later that day.