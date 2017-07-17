Roger Federer: ‘Grand Slam No. 20 at US Open would be a joke’

By Henry Young and Ravi Ubha, CNN
Updated 5:23 AM EDT, Mon August 21, 2017
Switzerland's Roger Federer kisses the winner's trophy after beating Croatia's Marin Cilic in their men's singles final match, during the presentation on the last day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 16, 2017. Federer won 6-3, 6-1, 6-4.
Video Ad Feedback
Federer: 'Dream scenario' to win 8th Wimbledon
02:41 - Source: CNN
International tennis news 16 videos
Switzerland's Roger Federer kisses the winner's trophy after beating Croatia's Marin Cilic in their men's singles final match, during the presentation on the last day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 16, 2017. Federer won 6-3, 6-1, 6-4.
Video Ad Feedback
Federer: 'Dream scenario' to win 8th Wimbledon
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
novak dojokovic becky anderson
Video Ad Feedback
CNN anchor asks Djokovic if he regrets not getting vaccinated. Hear his response
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
pickleball tips improve lbb orig_00004002.png
Video Ad Feedback
Watch pickleball addict give three tips to take down your opponents
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
20221230-Muslim women in sports
Video Ad Feedback
Muslim women in sport and their hopes for the next generation
04:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Martina Navratilova attends the International Tennis Hall of Fame Legends Ball at Cipriani 42nd Street on September 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Martina Navratilova issues statement on cancer diagnoses: 'It's going to stink for a while, but I'll fight'
03:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tennis icon Billie Jean King and fashion designer Tory Burch look at the Billie Blue Jacket in New York City, New York, U.S., October 10, 2022. Tory Burch/ITF/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT
Video Ad Feedback
Billie Jean King reveals 'pet peeve' is Wimbledon's 'horrible' all white uniform policy
03:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
KEY BISCAYNE, FL - APRIL 04: Serena Williams of the United States shares a joke with Martina Navratilova of the United States as she holds the Butch Bucholz Trophy after her straight sets victory against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain in the final during the Miami Open Presented by Itau at Crandon Park Tennis Center on April 4, 2015 in Key Biscayne, Florida. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Martina Navratilova on cancer and the future of tennis
04:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
federer nadal holding hands picture ella ling spt intl_00000000.png
Video Ad Feedback
The 'raw' photo of Federer and Nadal which captures their enduring friendship
05:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
roger federer intento hablar espanol entrevista pedro pinto tenis deportes cnn_00002315.png
Video Ad Feedback
The day Roger Federer couldn't stop laughing at CNN correspondent's Spanish phrases
03:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
split roger federer
Video Ad Feedback
See Roger Federer share tears and laughter with CNN
03:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
carlos alcaraz intv us open hnk vpx_00001618.png
Video Ad Feedback
Carlos Alcaraz speaks with CNN after US Open win
03:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
iga swiatek us open champion 2022 spt intl_00000000.png
Video Ad Feedback
World No. 1 and US Open champion Iga Swiatek speaks to CNN
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Professional pickleball player Ben Johns (2nd L), currently ranked number one in all three divisions of the sport, plays with his older brother Collin Johns (R), who is ranked number six, in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S. May 17, 2022.
Video Ad Feedback
Everything you need to know (and more!) about pickleball
03:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 12: Serena Williams of USA celebrates with the trophy after winning the final match against Jessica Pegula of USA at ASB Tennis Centre on January 12, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Video Ad Feedback
See how Serena Williams became one of the all-time greats
03:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 21: Elina Svitolina of Ukraine plays a backhand in her third round singles match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during day five of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 21, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Elina Svitolina is on a 'mission' to help war-torn Ukraine
03:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Halep tease
Video Ad Feedback
How Serena Williams' former coach brought Simona Halep back from the brink of tennis retirement
04:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN

Story highlights

Federer calls Wimbledon win a "dream scenario"

Says prospect of winning US Open is "a joke"

Wimbledon CNN  — 

They said he was finished – that, without a grand slam title for almost five years, his glory days were behind him.

Roger Federer clearly wasn’t listening; he’s played two grand slam events in 2017 and won them both.

Thanks to a shrewd and shortened schedule, the 35-year-old’s match win percentage this season (93.9%) doesn’t just blow away his modern-day contemporaries, it even rivals his own golden standards between 2004 and 2007.

There are few players more self-assured on the ATP Tour, but even Federer hadn’t dared dream of this.

“I was hoping that things were going to play out nicely and that I was going to be in contention in the second week at Wimbledon,” he told CNN Sport Monday as he reflected on his straight sets win over Marin Cilic in the men’s final.

“To win it altogether? It’s like the dream scenario that you hope happens but you’re so cautious that you never really want to go there mentally.”

Federer’s victory on Sunday handed the Swiss a record eighth Wimbledon singles title, and his 19th major overall.

Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates his eighth singles title at Wimbledon on July 16, 2017. Federer beat Croatia's Marin Cilic, 6-3, 6-1, 6-4.
Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates his eighth singles title at Wimbledon on July 16, 2017. Federer beat Croatia's Marin Cilic, 6-3, 6-1, 6-4.
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Federer waves to the crowed after his victory.
Federer waves to the crowed after his victory.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Marin Cilic congratulates Federer at the net after their match.
Marin Cilic congratulates Federer at the net after their match.
Daniel Leal-Olivas/AP
Cilic wipes his face with a towel during his match with Federer.
Cilic wipes his face with a towel during his match with Federer.
ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images
Federer stretches to play a forehand.
Federer stretches to play a forehand.
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Cilic plays double-handed backhand.
Cilic plays double-handed backhand.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Cilic reacts after hitting the ball into the net.
Cilic reacts after hitting the ball into the net.
ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images
Cilic receives treatment to his foot during a medical timeout.
Cilic receives treatment to his foot during a medical timeout.
Alastair Grant/AP
An emotional Cilic receives assistance during his loss to Federer.
An emotional Cilic receives assistance during his loss to Federer.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Cilic tumbles as Federer chases down a return.
Cilic tumbles as Federer chases down a return.
Tim Ireland/AP
Cilic plays a running forehand.
Cilic plays a running forehand.
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Federer hits a return.
Federer hits a return.
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Federer serves at the beginning of the match.
Federer serves at the beginning of the match.
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Federer and Cilic entertain a packed Centre Court during the men's final on day 13 of Wimbledon.
Federer and Cilic entertain a packed Centre Court during the men's final on day 13 of Wimbledon.
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Roger Federer wins eighth Wimbledon

He didn’t drop a set all tournament at the All England Club this year – the first man since Bjorn Borg in 1976 to do so – barely breaking sweat over the last fortnight.

Friend and long-time nemesis Rafa Nadal could have closed the gap between them to just two in Melbourne, but now Federer is poised for magical grand slam number 20.

READ: The making of Roger Federer

READ: Why Roger Federer inspires global devotion like no other sportsperson

ATP Tour season win percentages

  • 93.9% - Roger Federer [33 matches]
  • 86.8% - Rafa Nadal [53]
  • 80.0% - Novak Djokovic [40]
  • 75.8% - Jo-Wilfried Songa [33]
  • 74.3% - Milos Raonic [35]
  • 71.4% - Andy Murray [35]

    “That would be a joke, if I won three slams this year out of nowhere,” said Federer, looking ahead to Flushing Meadows.

    “I know if I stay in shape there are chances for me to do well at the US Open, but to win it? Yeah, at some stage I almost feel like I have to be realistic.”

    “I am not 25 anymore. I’m not sure I can win three slams in one year. Winning two is already pretty crazy and plenty good enough for me.”

    Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates his eighth singles title at Wimbledon on July 16, 2017. Federer beat Croatia's Marin Cilic, 6-3, 6-1, 6-4.
    Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates his eighth singles title at Wimbledon on July 16, 2017. Federer beat Croatia's Marin Cilic, 6-3, 6-1, 6-4.
    Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
    Federer waves to the crowed after his victory.
    Federer waves to the crowed after his victory.
    Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
    Marin Cilic congratulates Federer at the net after their match.
    Marin Cilic congratulates Federer at the net after their match.
    Daniel Leal-Olivas/AP
    Cilic wipes his face with a towel during his match with Federer.
    Cilic wipes his face with a towel during his match with Federer.
    ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images
    Federer stretches to play a forehand.
    Federer stretches to play a forehand.
    Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
    Cilic plays double-handed backhand.
    Cilic plays double-handed backhand.
    Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
    Cilic reacts after hitting the ball into the net.
    Cilic reacts after hitting the ball into the net.
    ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images
    Cilic receives treatment to his foot during a medical timeout.
    Cilic receives treatment to his foot during a medical timeout.
    Alastair Grant/AP
    An emotional Cilic receives assistance during his loss to Federer.
    An emotional Cilic receives assistance during his loss to Federer.
    Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
    Cilic tumbles as Federer chases down a return.
    Cilic tumbles as Federer chases down a return.
    Tim Ireland/AP
    Cilic plays a running forehand.
    Cilic plays a running forehand.
    Julian Finney/Getty Images
    Federer hits a return.
    Federer hits a return.
    Julian Finney/Getty Images
    Federer serves at the beginning of the match.
    Federer serves at the beginning of the match.
    Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
    Federer and Cilic entertain a packed Centre Court during the men's final on day 13 of Wimbledon.
    Federer and Cilic entertain a packed Centre Court during the men's final on day 13 of Wimbledon.
    Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
    Roger Federer wins eighth Wimbledon

    He won’t be pinching himself just yet. Every time the Swiss has won both the Australian Open and Wimbledon in a single season, he has also gone on to lift the US Open trophy (2004, 2006 and 2007).

    “I’ll definitely try and get myself organized, prepared and ready so that I’ll have the best chance to do well at the US Open,” said Federer.

    Will Roger Federer win the 2017 US Open? Have your say on CNN Sport’s Facebook page

    Stranger things have happened.

    Related