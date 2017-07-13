Freaky Accidents
A plane lands at the Princess Juliana International Airport as beachgoers watch in Philipsburg, St. Maarten, a Dutch Caribbean territory, Thursday, July 13, 2017. On Wednesday, a New Zealand tourist was killed by the blast from a jetliner taking off when she was knocked into a wall as she tried to cling to a fence to feel the blast. (AP Photo/Judy Fitzpatrick)
Jet blast kills tourist
Child stuck in washing machine filling with water
Alex Childress, 17, was working his landscaping job when he encountered the plant.
Brush with toxic plant burns teen's face
Video shows woman fall from SUV in traffic
Woman injured after parasail rope breaks
tennessee ferris wheel accident sot _00003105.jpg
tennessee ferris wheel accident sot _00003105.jpg
Three girls injured after falling from Farris wheel
Woman dies from zip line fall
Anton Yelchin as Ckekov in "Star Trek."
'Star Trek' actor dies in freak accident
kansas water park death lah dnt lead _00013119.jpg
Police investigating boy's death at water park
dubai plane crash jensen lkl_00002510.jpg
Dramatic video inside burning aircraft
Father accidentally shoots, kills his son
woman death bakery mixture pkg_00001721.jpg
Woman dies in bakery mixer at grocery store
uss eisenhower hawkeye plane landing accident orig bpb_00000000.jpg
Navy plane skids off aircraft carrier during landing
kindergartner dies playing monkey bars pkg_00000212.jpg
Kindergartner dies playing on school monkey bars
pkg bumble bee tuna death charges california_00001223.jpg
Gruesome employee death costs company $6 million
He tried to start his grill but then ...
CNN  — 

A tourist from New Zealand was killed by the blast of a plane at an airport in the Dutch Caribbean island of St. Maarten.

The 57-year-old woman, who was not identified, was hanging onto a fence to watch the plane leave Wednesday, the island’s police said on Facebook.

A sign near St. Maarten's Princess Juliana International Airport warns people about the danger from airplane jet engines.
stmaartenmap/Instagram

The jet’s blast was so powerful, it knocked her down, police said. She later died.

Watching planes land and take off at Princess Juliana International Airport is a well-known tourist attraction, as approaching aircraft tend to fly very low above their heads.

But both airport and local authorities warn against getting too close to the planes, calling the practice “extremely dangerous.”

Police didn’t say what kind of plane was involved in Wednesday’s incident.

Island authorities say they have taken necessary precautions to warn tourists not to get too close to planes. They’ve placed signs and they patrol the area to warn people, the police department said.

Thrill-seekers and tourists have been watching planes take off and land at the airport since it opened in 1943.

In 2012, a woman was injured after she was flung into a nearby concrete barrier by a jet blast.

In 2014, two pilots died after crashing into the water shortly after taking off from the airport.