Fans queue to enter The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 3, 2017 before play starts on the first day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
The tradition of waiting: The Wimbledon Queue
01:32 - Source: CNN
Open Court 16 videos
Fans queue to enter The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 3, 2017 before play starts on the first day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
The tradition of waiting: The Wimbledon Queue
01:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Serena Ramos
Video Ad Feedback
Analyst: Serena is right to claim sexism
02:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds the trophy after defeating Serena Williams in the women's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Saturday, September 8 in New York.
Video Ad Feedback
Naomi Osaka reacts to controversial win
00:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Serena Williams of the US smashes her racquet while playing against Naomi Osaka of Japan during their Women's Singles Finals match at the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 8, 2018.
Video Ad Feedback
Serena loses in controversial US Open final
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Alize Cornet (FRA) plays her first round at the 2018 US Open at Billie Jean National Tennis Center in New York City, NY, USA, on August 28, 2018. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Alize Cornet penalized for removing shirt
01:43
Now playing
- Source: HLN
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates victory with the trophy following the mens singles final against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland on day fifteen of the 2017 French Open at Roland Garros on June 11, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Nadal by the numbers
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Looking Back on the Scottish Open, and Wimbledon _00004101.jpg
Video Ad Feedback
Looking Back on the Scottish Open, and Wimbledon
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russia's Maria Sharapova during her semi final round match at the French Tennis Open at Roland-Garros arena in Paris, France on June 6, 2013. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM
Video Ad Feedback
Photographer to the tennis stars
02:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SEP 1989: YANNICK NOAH OF FRANCE PERFORMS A RUNNING FOREHAND DURING A MATCH AT THE 1989 US OPEN PLAYED AT FLUSHING MEADOWS IN NEW YORK.
Video Ad Feedback
Yannick Noah: The last Frenchman to win Roland Garros
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
roland garros quiz elina svitolina screenshot
Video Ad Feedback
Tennis players quizzed: Who was Roland Garros?
03:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves in the Men's Singles Final against Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland on day fifteen of the 2015 French Open at Roland Garros on June 7, 2015 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Red clay and no roof: The unique Roland Garros
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 10: Rafael Nadal of Spain bites the championship trophy during the trophy ceremony after their Men's Singles Finals match on Day Fourteen of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Rafael Nadal defeated Kevin Anderson in the third set with a score of 6-3, 6-3, 6-4. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Nadal wins in New York
00:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Sloane Stephens of the United States poses with the championship trophy during the trophy presentation after the Women's Singles finals match on Day Thirteen of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 9, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys in the second set with a score of 6-3, 6-0. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Sloane Stephens's press conference outtakes
01:20
Now playing
- Source: USTA
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 03: Denis Shapovalov of Canada reacts during his fourth round match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain on Day Seven of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 3, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Denis Shapovalov: Meet tennis' new wonderkid
04:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Sloane Stephens of the United States poses with the championship trophy during the trophy presentation after the Women's Singles finals match on Day Thirteen of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 9, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys in the second set with a score of 6-3, 6-0. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Sloane Stephens wins US Open
03:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 15: Garbine Muguruza of Spain celebrates victory with the trophy alongside runner up Venus Williams of The United States after the Ladies Singles final on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 15, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Muguruza beats Venus Williams at Wimbledon
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN

Story highlights

Sam Querrey beats Murray 3-6 6-4 6-7 (4-7) 6-1 6-1

American reaches first grand slam semifinal

Djokovic retires 6-7 0-2 against Tomas Berdych

Roger Federer, Marin Cilic through to semifinals

Wimbledon CNN  — 

Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic – the pair who dominated men’s tennis last year – both departed the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Wednesday banged up.

First it was defending champion and world No. 1 Murray who lost 3-6 6-4 6-7 (4) 6-1 6-1 to Wimbledon giant killer Sam Querrey, troubled by a lingering hip complaint.

Then Djokovic – whose grand slam reign was ended by the American last year here in four sets – retired trailing 2010 finalist Tomas Berdych 7-6 (2) 2-0 with an elbow injury that the Serb says has affected him for more than one-and-a-half years.

“We both had a very long, very tough year, a lot of matches, a lot of emotions, a lot of things in play,” Djokovic said, referring to 2016. “Our bodies have taken a lot physically.”

Djokovic took a medical timeout for the same elbow issue Tuesday, when he played his fourth-round tussle against Adrian Mannarino. The quicker than normal turnaround time left him powerless.

“I tried what I could do from yesterday to get it in the condition where I’m able to play,” the 12-time grand slam winner said. “I was able maybe for 30 minutes to play with some pain that was bearable, let’s call it that way. All the treatments and medications couldn’t really help.

“The serve and forehand were the shots where I could feel it the most. Just after that there was really no sense.

“I spent probably about two hours, two and a half hours today on the (treatment) table in between the warmup and match trying to do everything I possibly could to make me fit.”

This was, perhaps, the lone way Berdych could have progressed, since he held a woeful 2-25 record against Djokovic.

First retirement in a while

It was Djokovic’s first retirement at a major since the 2009 Australian Open, when the heat took its toll in Melbourne against Andy Roddick. Back then Djokovic was known to quit in matches but that changed drastically in the past seven years.

Not even the appointment of retired great Andre Agassi as his coach in May has been able to change Djokovic’s fortunes: He has yet to appear in a major semifinal in 2017. The elbow injury, mind you, is a factor.

Speaking of Roddick, Querrey became the first American man to reach the last four at a major since the perennial Wimbledon runner-up in 2009.

“This year just feels a little better than last year,” 28th-ranked Querrey told reporters. “I was probably a little more fired up today, especially in the fourth and fifth sets. There’s a little more on the line.”

READ: Mouratoglou on coaching Serena

READ: Williams ends Ostapenko streak

READ: More Wimbledon misery for Nadal

There were no such issues for the evergreen Roger Federer, who swept past 2016 finalist Milos Raonic 6-4 6-2 7-6 (4) in his 100th Wimbledon encounter on a day where chilly, overcast conditions gave way to warm sunshine. Federer – Berdych’s next foe – set a record by landing in a 12th semifinal at The All England Club.

Last year Raonic ended Federer’s season in the Wimbledon semifinals but in the Centre Court rematch, the Swiss only really encountered any resistance in the third set. He is now the considerable favorite to win a record eighth Wimbledon title.

But “being the favorite or not the favorite doesn’t matter,” the 35-year-old said. “These other guys are all big hitters. I feel like they will have their word to say on the outcome of the matches.”

Muller departs

Querrey will play Croatia’s Marin Cilic in the other semifinal Friday after the 2014 US Open champion ended the dream run of 16th-seed Gilles Muller – who had ousted 15-time grand slam winner Rafael Nadal in a five-set, five-hour classic Monday.

Muller, however, didn’t bow out tamely as Cilic needed five sets to prevail 3-6 7-6 (6) 7-5 5-7 6-1 on Court One over the left-hander from Luxembourg. The defining moment came in the second-set tiebreak when the huge-serving Muller relinquished a 5-3 advantage.

Querrey once gained fame for appearing on reality TV show “Millionaire Matchmaker” – there ultimately was no long lasting relationship – but Querrey’s tennis results are now gaining him a heftier reputation.

Throughout the tournament questions were asked of Murray’s sore hip – the injury that forced the Scot to pull out of an exhibition and contributed to an early loss at a grass-court tuneup. As he cruised through the draw, his opponents kept saying the same thing: He was moving just fine.

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 31: Andy Murray of Great Britain doubles up as he struggles with a back problem during his men's singles second round match against Jarkko Nieminen of Finland during day five of the French Open at Roland Garros on May 31, 2012 in Paris, France. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Andy Murray: I've been getting better on clay
01:38 - Source: CNN

But on Centre Court against the 6ft 6in Querrey, it was apparent Murray was troubled.

He failed to generate much lift on his serve and couldn’t patrol the baseline with his usual energy. The last two sets were swift, lasting a combined 49 minutes. To end points quicker, Murray repeatedly opted for drop shots.

“The whole tournament I’ve been a little bit sore,” Murray admitted to reporters. “But I tried my best right to the end, gave everything I had. I’m proud about that.

“But it’s obviously disappointing to lose at Wimbledon. There’s obviously an opportunity there so I’m sad that it’s over.”

Turning point

The match probably would have turned out differently had Murray won the second set – which he led by a break at 4-3.

“Maybe I could have got the match done in three sets had I closed out the second after getting the break,” said the twice Olympic champion.

“I was pretty close. It wasn’t like I was a million miles away from winning the match.

“Obviously, the end was a bit of a struggle, but I almost found a way to get into the semis.”

Almost, but not quite enough.

And so continued Murray’s turbulent 2017, mirroring his friend Djokovic.

He suffered with shingles and hurt his serving elbow before impressively making the French Open semifinals. But his sojourn in Paris didn’t lead to another Wimbledon success, the hip the main culprit.

Querrey, of course, did what he had to and more, striking 27 aces and 70 winners, though Murray’s impaired movement inflated those numbers.

It was the first time Murray had lost a match at Wimbledon after winning the first set since his 2012 defeat to Federer in the final.

Visit our tennis page for more news and features

Overall, he lost a fourth five-setter in succession, whereas Querrey has now won four straight five-set matches. The laid-back Californian, too, owns a 4-2 record against the top-10 in his last six encounters.