Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin is a popular but polarizing figure who has dominated Russian politics for more than a decade. See more photos from his life and career.
Putin poses for a class photo in 1960. He was born October 7, 1952, in what is now St. Petersburg, Russia.
Putin dances with a classmate during a party in 1970.
Putin, bottom, wrestles with a classmate in 1971. He went on to study law at Leningrad State University, and in 1975 he joined the KGB, a Soviet-era spy agency.
Putin poses with his parents, Vladimir and Maria, in 1985. A year earlier, he was selected to attend the Red Banner Institute of Intelligence, where he learned German and English.
From 1991 to 1994, Putin served as the chairman of St. Petersburg's Foreign Relations Committee. He also served as the city's deputy mayor. Here, Putin stands with St. Petersburg Mayor Anatoly Sobchak during a ceremony in September 1992.
Putin rose quickly through the political ranks. Here, he gives flowers to Russian President Boris Yeltsin during a farewell ceremony in Moscow in December 1999. Yeltsin, Russia's first democratically elected president, was resigning from office. Putin, his prime minister, was appointed acting president until the election, which Putin won several months later.
President-elect Putin watches Russia's Northern Fleet conduct tactical exercises in the Barents Sea in April 2000.
Putin shakes hands with British Prime Minister Tony Blair after a news conference in London in April 2000.
Putin dances with a young girl in Kazan, Russia, while taking part in midsummer festivities in June 2000.
Putin and US President Bill Clinton talk in Moscow in June 2000.
Putin is welcomed by North Korean leader Kim Jong Il after arriving in Pyongyang in July 2000. Russia is one of the few countries that have diplomatic relations with North Korea.