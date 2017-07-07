Story highlights Head: "We were extremely disappointed" Tomic feels "bored" with the sport ITF fines Tomic $15,000

Australian tennis star Bernard Tomic is starting to pay a price for being “bored” with tennis.

The 24-year-old has lost a sponsorship deal with sports equipment and clothing company Head and also has incurred a $15,000 fine from the Wimbledon referee following his controversial round-one exit from Wimbledon.

“Tomic was fined $15,000 for his comments in the press conference,” said an International Tennis Federation (ITF) spokesman in a email sent to CNN.

“This fine was from the Wimbledon referee and not the ITF, as has been widely misreported.”

Still only 24, Tomic has a had rollercoaster career but the comments he made following Tuesday’s defeat by German Mischa Zverev were condemned by a number of Wimbledon champions.

“I felt a little bit bored out there to be completely honest with you. You know I tried at the end and stuff … but it was too late,” said Tomic after the loss, adding that he “couldn’t care less” about winning or losing at the US Open later this year.

“Holding a trophy or doing well doesn’t satisfy me anymore,” Tomic explained.

Tomic, 24, has been a high-profile player for nearly a decade. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

Punished

Tomic’s comments haven’t gone down well with Head, who released a statement to their official website on Thursday July 6, noting they were “extremely disappointed.”

“His opinions in no way reflect our own attitude for tennis, our passion, professionalism and respect for the game,” read the statement.

“Therefore, we have decided to discontinue our collaboration with Bernard Tomic.”

Head’s treatment of Tomic is in contrast to its decision to continue working with Maria Sharapova, despite the Russian’s doping ban.

Australia's Bernard Tomic after beating Spain's Fernando Verdasco in a round at Wimbledon, 2016. JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

Ranked world No. 59, Tomic got to as high as No. 17 just last year.

“I think this is my eighth Wimbledon already and I’m 24 years old,” added Tomic in his media conference. After factoring in his fine, he will leave Wimbledon with $30,000 in prize money.

“It’s tough to find motivation out there.”

Tomic serves at the Aegon International Eastbourne in England, June 2017. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

The $15,000 fine was imposed for unsportsmanlike conduct, though Tomic reportedly plans to appeal.

“I was being honest,” Tomic told the Herald Sun. “People say the fine is for calling for the doctor, but it’s not. I don’t think the fine is fair.”

However, some of Tomic’s fellow professionals offered support to the Australian.

“He’s going through a tough stage, and you have to kind of understand it and support it,” former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic was quoted as telling the Herald Sun.

Latvian Ernests Gulbis said: “Unfortunately, yes, nowadays you get penalised a lot when speaking up your mind and saying some unpopular things. But I know him. He’s a good guy.”

Tomic isn’t the only player to be punished by the tennis authorities this week at Wimbledon. Daniil Medvedev was fined $14,500 for disorderly conduct after the Russian threw coins at the chair of umpire Mariana Alves.