How to make fast food healthier for vegetarians and vegans

By Lisa Drayer, CNN

Updated 3:47 PM ET, Thu March 8, 2018

For vegetarians at Wendy&#39;s, a baked potato topped with cheddar cheese and broccoli will satisfy. It&#39;s a meatless meal that offers carbs, protein and vegetables. Add a garden side salad with light balsamic vinaigrette dressing for even more greens.
At Subway, an ordinary Veggie Delite sub can be upgraded by ordering it on multigrain flatbread, which is rich in fiber and whole grains. Ask for it to be toasted with shredded Monterey cheddar.
A strawberry Greek yogurt parfait at Starbucks has 14 grams of protein and provides 15% of your daily calcium needs. A café latte with soy milk adds 7 grams of protein and another third of your daily calcium.
Taco Bell&#39;s cheese roll-up with tomatoes is simple and satisfying for vegetarians, but to upgrade its nutritional profile, add black beans, which boost fiber and protein.
The fruit and yogurt parfait at McDonald&#39;s is tasty, low in saturated fat and calcium-rich. It and offers berry antioxidants -- and therefore it&#39;s a no-brainer for vegetarians. It is on the lighter side, though, so pair with the Southwest salad, sans chicken, with cilantro lime glaze and vegetable blend, a mix of black beans, roasted corn, tomatoes and poblano peppers.
For vegetarians, the tomato mozzarella flatbread and classic salad combo at Panera Bread is lower in sodium compared with other meals with tomatoes, such as a slice of pizza, and has a satisfying amount of fiber and protein.
Dunkin&#39; Donuts are free of animal fat, but a bigger complete protein boost is found with an egg and cheese English muffin and a latte with skim or almond milk.
Burger King offers a Morningstar veggie burger topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, ketchup and mayo. But the condiments have a high sodium count. A garden side salad is good, but skip the croutons and dressing, which add even more sodium.
Vegetarians won&#39;t have a hard time at Chipotle. Tacos with black beans, fajita vegetables, cheese and romaine lettuce are good for high fiber and low sodium, but skip the tofu and mushroom &quot;sofrita&quot; mix.
  • Check out menus in advance to be sure they offer options
  • Ask about "off-menu" items, or custom-order your meal

(CNN)Ordering fast food can be tricky for people who are trying to eat healthfully, but it can be particularly challenging for vegetarians. Menus are often limited in vegetarian staples such as beans, lentils, whole grains and vegetables.

The good news is that more and more restaurants are catering to meatless customers, which now number approximately 8 million adults in the United States, with many more trying to eat less meat in general for health reasons.
"I am seeing more options out there for plant-based eaters who want to grab fast food," said Sharon Palmer, a vegetarian, nutritionist and author of "Plant-Powered for Life."
    Vegetarian dining requires some careful planning, however. Here are some tips and strategies for eating well at fast food restaurants if you are a vegetarian or vegan:
    Check out menus in advance. Since some chains have more vegetarian options than others, you should go online or try calling a restaurant to see whether there's something you will eat. If the menu seems limited, it may be worth traveling a bit farther if it means you'll get healthier, more appealing meatless options.
    Seek out newer fast food chains. Traditional chains offering burgers and fried chicken are sometimes less vegetarian-friendly than newer chains. "Look for plant-based fast food restaurants, such as Veggie Grill, which are on the rise," Palmer said. "Also, look for ethnic fast casual restaurants -- Indian, Vietnamese, Chinese, Ethiopian -- as they have many traditional vegetarian and vegan dishes on the menu that offer delicious options just as quickly as a drive-through."
    A website (or app) such as Happy Cow can help you identify vegetarian-friendly restaurants if you are traveling in a city you're not familiar with.
    Veggie up. "I like to look for plenty of veggie-rich options -- salads, sandwiches with a side salad, a wrap filled with veggies -- so I am gaining all of those health benefits and the satiety value and lower calorie load of eating more vegetables at a meal," Palmer said.
    A good old veggie burger is often an option. "Savvy vegan and vegetarian travelers know that veggie burgers are cropping up in the most unlikely places, like the new veggie sliders at White Castle," said Virginia Messina, a registered dietitian who blogs at The Vegan RD.
    Ask about "off-menu" items. Don't assume that if a vegetarian option is out of sight, it's not available. "You'd be surprised how many fast casual restaurants I've been to that offer a veggie burger, but it's not listed on the menu," Palmer said. Additionally, you can try custom-ordering your meal. For example, vegans can ask for burritos, pizza or tacos without cheese and sour cream.
    Breakfast, for lunch. Some chains serve breakfast all day long, which means an egg and cheese sandwich from the breakfast menu can be a healthful option, especially if it's paired with a side salad for some veggies.
    Pack foods that can balance out the meal. "If you're traveling, you can use fast food restaurants to round out your own picnic fare. I always take whole-grain crackers, peanut butter and mixed nuts on the road with me and then grab a side salad at a fast food restaurant when nothing else is available," Messina said.
    Palmer agrees. "Sometimes, your options are limited to a piece of whole fruit and a green salad, leaving you hungry and improperly nourished. Look for ways to make a balanced meal no matter where you go; if you really are stuck, you can combine that salad and piece of fruit with a bag of peanuts and some whole-grain crackers for a more balanced option."
    Check ingredients. "Bread used for burgers and sandwiches is sometimes not vegan," Messina said. The breads might have milk products or honey added to them, for example. Veggie patties may also contain milk or egg ingredients. "People may often assume that veggie burgers are vegan; they often are not. So it's important to ask or to check ingredient lists online."
    Find tofu. The soy bean-based curd is a helpful source of vegetarian protein. "I get extra excited if I find tofu or tempeh on a fast food menu," said Kristine Duncan, a registered dietitian and nutrition blogger at Veg Girl RD. If you are watching your salt intake, you may wish to share, however, as meals with tofu can be high in sodium.
    Beans in general are protein-rich. "Beans are getting more common in fast food restaurants, making it an excellent go-to option," Palmer said.
    Go for grain salads. They can provide a tasty, protein- and fiber-rich option for vegetarians. Palmer recommends Panera Bread's Greek salad with quinoa (take out the feta to make it vegan), Starbucks' hearty veggie and brown rice salad bowl, and Veggie Grill's quinoa power salad.
    Combine side dishes. Sometimes, this can be your best strategy for maximizing the nutritional value of a vegetarian meal. Plus, it adds variety. Sides such as beans, veggies, hummus and rice can be combined to offer more nutrition and flavor than any one by itself.
    Consider a smoothie. "This is a great option when you can't find anything else," Palmer said. Options can be vegan or vegetarian and have a mixture of proteins, nuts, vegetables (such as kale or spinach), fruits (such as frozen raspberries or peaches) and other additives, such as spices or ginger. 

    Lisa Drayer is a nutritionist, author and health journalist.