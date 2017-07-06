Stella McCartney brings style and rebellion to Wimbledon
4:36 AM EDT, Thu July 6, 2017
Stella McCartney has designed a new ladies collection for this year's Wimbledon.
Stella McCartney/Adidas
McCartney took inspiration from vintage white lingerie for her Wimbledon dresses -- the All-England Lawn Tennis Club has a strict all-white dress code for players.
Stella McCartney/Adidas
Garbine Muguruza (pictured at this year's French Open) and Caroline Wozniacki will be wearing McCartney's designs at Wimbledon.
Julian Finney/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
McCartney, seen here with her husband Alasdhair Willis at the 2014 Wimbledon championships enjoys playing tennis too. "I have a mean forehand, but a terrible, terrible backhand," she told CNN.
ANTHONY DEVLIN/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Caroline Wozniacki is pictured sporting McCartney's "Barricade" dress at this year's Wimbledon.
Michael Steele/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Wozniacki, seen here at the 2016 US Open in New York, has been a long-time wearer of McCartney's tennis dresses. "I have a very deep connection with Caroline -- we've worked together for so long," McCartney said.
Andy Lyons/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
"I've had a lot of positive feedback but it's normally around how feminine and sensual they feel -- I think it's a difficult thing being a woman in a man's world in sport," McCartney said.
Mat Hayward/Getty Images North America/Getty Images for Nordstrom
McCartney is also keen for amateur tennis players to wear her kit which is produced in collaboration with German sports wear manufacturer Adidas. "I get a lot of feedback saying they think they are wearing the best tennis gear available in the marketplace for sure, which I'm very proud of," McCartney said.
Stella McCartney/Adidas
"Before I started I don't think there was quite so much availability of embroideries, prints or mixing colors," McCartney said. "I think it was perhaps a little bit more old fashioned in its approach."
Stella McCartney/Adidas
McCartney designed the Olympics clothing for Great Britain at the 2012 and 2016 Summer Games in London and Rio respectively. Here she is at the kit launch for London 2012 with triple jumper Phillips Idowu (left) and heptathlon star Jessica Ennis (right).
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images for adidas
McCartney shares some time out with her Beatle dad, Paul (left) and husband Alasdhair (right) at London's O2 arena during an NBA match between Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks in 2014.