Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave a passionate shoutout to all of the country’s provinces and territories.
Or so he thought.
He forgot Alberta.
“We may live in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Nunavut, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia or Newfoundland and Labrador,” he said, “but we embrace that diversity while knowing in our hearts that we are all Canadians.”
Alberta – home to more than 4 million people, according to the Canadian government – was nowhere to be heard.
Before the event wrapped up, Trudeau added, “Let me just start by saying I’m a little embarrassed. I got excited somewhere over the Rockies.”
“Alberta, I love you. Happy Canada Day.”
But, for many, it was too late. Alberta natives took to Twitter to make themselves known.
Trudeau also went on Twitter after the ceremony to apologize.
Saturday was Canada’s 150th birthday, a date known each year as Canada Day.