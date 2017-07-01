Story highlights The speech marked Canada Day Angry Canadians took to Twitter to vent their frustration

CNN —

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave a passionate shoutout to all of the country’s provinces and territories.

Or so he thought.

He forgot Alberta.

“We may live in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Nunavut, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia or Newfoundland and Labrador,” he said, “but we embrace that diversity while knowing in our hearts that we are all Canadians.”

Alberta – home to more than 4 million people, according to the Canadian government – was nowhere to be heard.

Before the event wrapped up, Trudeau added, “Let me just start by saying I’m a little embarrassed. I got excited somewhere over the Rockies.”

“Alberta, I love you. Happy Canada Day.”

But, for many, it was too late. Alberta natives took to Twitter to make themselves known.

I'm sure Trudeau missing Alberta was 100% unintentional, but the overreaction is going to be great. — Justin (@justin_sens) July 1, 2017

Sigh is right. Seriously. How could he miss Alberta? 🙄 I really try to like the guy but.... — Jo-Anna@APrettyLife (@aprettylife) July 1, 2017

When you let the whole country know how you feel about #Alberta eh' #Trudeau — News Mommy 🕵🏻‍♀️ (@mzmyzery) July 1, 2017

Trudeau also went on Twitter after the ceremony to apologize.

Got too excited somewhere over the Rockies. Sorry Alberta, I love you. Happy Canada Day! — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 1, 2017

Saturday was Canada’s 150th birthday, a date known each year as Canada Day.