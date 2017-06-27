Helicopter attack targets Venezuela’s Supreme Court

Masked opposition demonstrators take part in clashes with riot police ensuing an anti-government protest in Caracas, on July 26, 2017. Venezuelans blocked off deserted streets Wednesday as a 48-hour opposition-led general strike aimed at thwarting embattled President Nicolas Maduro's controversial plans to rewrite the country's constitution got underway. / AFP PHOTO / FEDERICO PARRA (Photo credit should read FEDERICO PARRA/AFP/Getty Images)

Anti-government activists set up a barricade during protests of the election for a Constituent Assembly in Caracas on July 30, 2017. Deadly violence erupted around the controversial vote, with a candidate to the all-powerful body being elected shot dead and troops firing weapons to clear protesters in Caracas and elsewhere.

Voters receive instructions by a Venezuelan Bolivarian National Guard officer outside a polling station during the election for a constitutional assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, July 30, 2017.

Panetta on Trump: This is not reality TV

Demonstrators clash with the police during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas on April 19, 2017. Venezuela braced for rival demonstrations Wednesday for and against President Nicolas Maduro, whose push to tighten his grip on power has triggered waves of deadly unrest that have escalated the country's political and economic crisis. / AFP PHOTO / Juan BARRETO (Photo credit should read JUAN BARRETO/AFP/Getty Images)

Carolina Wong and Jorge Salas sit with their daughter, Akira, before they leave Venezuela for Peru.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 30: (CHINA OUT, SOUTH KOREA OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a joint press conference with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari at the Rose Garden at the White House April 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. The two leaders also met in the Oval Office to discuss a range of bilateral issues earlier in the day. (Photo by The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images)

Venezuelan citizens wait in line to cross to Ecuador at the Rumichaca international bridge in Ipiales, Colombia, on August 11, 2018. - The "unusual" increase in the migratory flow of Venezuelans, which reached 4,200 people a day, prompeted Ecuador to declare state of emergency in provinces bordering Peru and Colombia. (Photo by LEONARDO CASTRO / AFP) (Photo credit should read LEONARDO CASTRO/AFP/Getty Images)

TOPSHOT - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro holds a national flag during the closing of the campaign to elect a Constituent Assembly that would rewrite the constitution, in Caracas on July 27, 2017 on the second day of a 48-hour general strike called by the opposition. Venezuela's opposition called for a nationwide protest on Friday in outright defiance of a new government ban on demonstrations ahead of a controversial weekend election. "The regime declared we can't demonstrate... We will respond with the TAKING OF VENEZUELA tomorrow," the opposition coalition, the Democratic Unity Roundtable, said Thursday on its Twitter account. / AFP PHOTO / Federico PARRA (Photo credit should read FEDERICO PARRA/AFP/Getty Images)

Story highlights Helicopter from which attackers fired guns, threw grenades is found near beachside town Venezuelan president calls attack a coup attempt

CNN —

A stolen police helicopter used during a daring attack on the Venezuelan Supreme Court was found Wednesday in a rural part of the country, but the man authorities say piloted the aircraft is on the run.

The helicopter was allegedly piloted by Oscar Perez, an officer in the country’s investigative police force. As it strafed the court building and the Interior Ministry in Caracas on Tuesday, attackers fired gunshots and lobbed grenades, officials said.

The assault was a dramatic escalation of the months-long crisis engulfing the regime of President Nicolas Maduro.

None of those involved in the attack appear to have been tracked down. Venezuela has asked Interpol to issue a red notice for Perez, according to Néstor Luis Reverol, the county’s minister of interior, justice and peace. A red notice alerts authorities in other countries, including border officials, that someone is wanted.

The helicopter was found in the seaside state of Vargas, Venezuelan state news agency AVN reported. Photos published on the verified Twitter feed for Venezuela’s Vice President Tareck El Aissami‏ show the helicopter in a clearing. It was found by the Venezuelan Air Force in a heavily-wooded area near the municipality of Osma, some 80 kilometers (50 miles) northeast of Caracas.

Maduro condemned the attack as an attempted coup, saying “terrorists” were behind the offensive and that an operation was underway to track the perpetrators down.

But much remained murky about the assault. If it was an attempt to unseat Maduro’s government, it was a spectacular failure; no one was injured and one of the grenades failed to explode, government officials said.

It was unclear how a rogue police helicopter could have circled high-profile buildings in the Venezuelan capital without being shot down. Witnesses and local journalists said the assault went on for about two hours.

Earlier Tuesday, Maduro appeared to foreshadow an uprising, saying that his supporters would be ready to take up arms if the “Bolivarian revolution” was threatened.

The attack came after months of protests against Maduro’s regime and ahead of a vote on July 30 to elect members of a controversial new body that could make changes to the country’s constitution.

Video messager

Before the attack began, a man who identified himself as Perez appeared in a video online saying an operation was underway to seize democracy back from Venezuela’s “criminal government.” Flanked by a group of armed men in military fatigues and balaclavas, Perez claimed to be speaking on behalf of a coalition of military, police officers and civil officials.

In his video message, Perez said he was a pilot in the special response unit of Venezuela’s Criminal Investigative Police (CICPC) and demanded that Maduro step down.

The pilot of the helicopter, Oscar Perez, in a video message posted online. oscarperezgv/Instagram

“On this day, we are carrying out a deployment by air and land with the sole purpose to return the democratic power to the people and to ensure the laws to establish constitutional order,” he said.

Photographs posted online showed a helicopter with the initials of the investigative police unit on its side, flying above the capital, Caracas.

Through an open door an occupant is seen holding a banner saying “Article 350 libertad” – referring to an article in the Venezuelan constitution that allows citizens to oppose the government should it subvert democratic principles.

Se reporta explosión en el TSJ, un helicoptero del CICPC lanzó un explosivo a la sede del TSJ. pic.twitter.com/3OFjJthSGs — Reynaldo Riobueno (@RiobuenoRey) June 27, 2017

It remained unclear on Wednesday how much support the assailants enjoyed among the police and security services they claimed to represent.

The background of Perez, the apparent ringleader, appeared colorful: Reuters reported that he was involved in a 2015 action film, Suspended Death, which he co-produced and starred in as an intelligence agent rescuing a kidnapped businessman.

Maduro response

Minister for Communications and Information Ernesto Villegas called the incident an attempted coup.

He said the attackers had launched four grenades, two against a group of National Guards who were protecting the court building. About 15 shots were fired around the Ministry of the Interior, a few blocks away from the presidential palace, he said, while a social event was ongoing inside the building, celebrating the National Day of Journalists. Around 80 people were in the building, he said.

Maduro said he had activated government security forces to investigate the attack.

Earlier Tuesday, Maduro warned of a potential attack. Speaking at a rally, he said, “If Venezuela was launched into chaos and violence and the Bolivarian Revolution was destroyed, we would go to combat.

“We would never give up. And what couldn’t be done with votes, we would do it with weapons. We would liberate our fatherland with arms.”

Villegas said the vote on the constituent assembly would go ahead as planned. “This will not impede the right to vote by the Venezuelan people on July 30th to elect the members of the National Assembly constituency,” he said.

Critics have said it would also allow for the reshaping of the current legislative body, as well as redefining the President’s executive powers.

The government intimidates and restricts the media in Venezuela, taking CNN en Español off the air. The government tightly controls visas for foreign journalists including CNN, arresting those who report from inside the country without proper permits.

Opposition lawmakers, guardsmen clash

Shortly before the helicopter incident, there were clashes about a mile away between opposition lawmakers and Venezuelan National Guardsmen outside the Venezuelan National Assembly.

According to the National Assembly’s official Twitter page, the scuffles – caught on video – started after the National Guardsmen came into the building carrying electoral boxes, prompting demands for an explanation from lawmakers.

Members of the National Guard clash with deputies of the National Assembly in the courtyard of the Parliament in Caracas on Tuesday. STRINGER/EFE/EPA

Opposition lawmakers said they had been prevented by guardsmen from leaving the building for over four hours. A journalist was injured, they said.

Late Tuesday night, the Venezuelan Supreme Court issued a decision that grants Venezuelan Ombudsman Tarek Williams Saab – a Maduro loyalist – powers to investigate, defend and oversee human rights complaints.

The decision follows disagreement between the offices of the Ombudsman and the Attorney General as to who is responsible for the investigation and prosecution of human rights abuses.

It is unclear from the Supreme Court’s decision if the powers have been fully transferred to Saab or if the two offices will now investigate cases. CNN is seeking clarification from the government.

Venezuela: How paradise got lost

Months of chaos

Venezuela is in the throes of a political and humanitarian crisis which has brought thousands of people onto the streets in mass protests demanding a change of government.

Soaring inflation and widespread shortages of medicines, food and other essentials have infuriated many people, who are struggling to afford even basic necessities.

A group of hooded civilians stand outside the Parliament building in Caracas on Tuesday. STRINGER/EFE/EPA

Under former President Hugo Chavez, who was Maduro’s mentor, oil revenue fueled Venezuela’s economy. However, falling oil prices have made state subsidies unsustainable.

Anti-government protesters want Maduro to step down, accusing him of eroding democracy. Maduro, meanwhile, has sent the Venezuelan military onto the streets to maintain order, leading to deadly clashes. At least 75 civilians have died in the unrest, including the point-blank shooting of a 22-year-old protester by a soldier last week.