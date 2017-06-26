No way out: Drug cartels recruit kids for life

In Eagle Pass, Texas, where poverty and dirt roads outnumber jobs and opportunities, Mexico's drug cartels prey on kids --- offering them thousands of dollars to smuggle hundreds of pounds of drugs each week.

View of the Plaza Garibaldi square in downtown Mexico City on September 15, 2018 a day after gunmen dressed as mariachi musicians killed four people and wounded nine others. - The five assailants carried out the shootings shortly before 10pm on Friday (0300 GMT Saturday) in the busy Plaza Garibaldi -popular with foreign tourists. Neither the motive for the attack nor the identities of the gunmen were known, but the area is located near the Tepito neighbourhood, where a cartel considered the largest criminal organization in the capital operates. (Photo by Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images)

Mugshots of "Juan Carlos N" and "Patricia N" who are accused of killing at least 10 women.

Journalists from the state of Nuevo Leon and members of civil organizations protest against the murder of Mexican journalist Javier Valdez occured in Culiacan, Sinaloa on May 15, 2017, in Monterrey, Mexico, on May 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Julio Cesar AGUILAR (Photo credit should read JULIO CESAR AGUILAR/AFP/Getty Images)

Story highlights Salvador Adame went missing last month Mexico is the deadliest country for journalists this year, the CPJ says

CNN —

Human remains found in the western Mexican state of Michoacán have been identified as those of journalist Salvador Adame, who was missing for more than a month, a state prosecutor said Monday.

The burned remains were found in the city of Nueva Italia, where Adame worked as the general director of Canal 6 Media TV, state prosecutor José Godoy said.

Adame disappeared May 18, when his family reported him being kidnapped by an armed group.

Because Adame was a journalist and was “referred to in the media as having been a victim of intimidation due to his profession,” the attorney general’s office launched an investigation, the state government said four days after his disappearance.

The Committee to Protect Journalists had a report on Adame in April 2016, saying local police detained him and his wife Frida Urtiz, who was also co-owner of the station, while the two covered a sit-in demonstration to protest the cancellation of a government-funded social project.

Adame told the CPJ that it came as a surprise to him.

“We cover social issues and sometimes annoy the authorities by doing so, but I have never had any problem with them,” he told CPJ.

Mexico is the deadliest country for journalists so far in 2017, according to the CPJ, which says seven journalists have been killed there “in direct retaliation” for their work.

The executive director of the CPJ, Joel Simon, said the failure of the government to adequately investigate the deaths, and impunity for the killers of journalists, adds to the problem.

“It’s basically a situation where drug trafficking organizations, which operate with the protection and collusion of local authorities, recognize there will be no consequences for killing journalists,” Simon said.

“So when they want to control information or punish journalists or censor journalists,” they can do so with impunity, he said.