Venezuelan protester shot dead at point-blank range by soldier

David José Vallenilla, 22, was shot three times in the chest, officials say
He is the 75th person whose death has been tied to Venezuela's unrest
CNN
—
His name was David José Vallenilla. At 22, he became the latest of at least 75 fatalities tied to civil unrest in the streets of Venezuela, a country mired in economic crisis and political instability.
Protests in Caracas have largely fallen off the world’s radar, but Vallenilla’s shooting death Thursday at point-blank range brings renewed attention to the strong-arm response by the government of embattled President Nicolas Maduro.
David José Vallenilla, 22, is shot during a protest Thursday outside La Carlota airbase in Caracas.
Miguel Gutiérrez/EFE/Newscom
In a shocking video, a protester is seen hurling what appear to be rocks over a fence at La Carlota airbase. At least two soldiers approach from the other side of the fence. One of them fires at the young man with a shotgun or a rifle from a few feet away.
The protester, a knapsack slung over his chest and his face covered with a bandana, falls to the ground. Another protester, carrying a makeshift shield and a Venezuelan flag draped over his back, moves in as if to provide cover. The wounded protester gets up and staggers away, grasping his chest.
A protester carrying a Venezuelan flag moves in to provide cover after Vallenilla was shot.
Miguel Gutierrez/EFE/EPA
Moments later, at least half a dozen protesters are seen dragging and later carrying the young man away from the shooting scene as white smoke billows over the airbase.
Vallenilla was shot three times in the chest and died later at a hospital, according to a statement from the attorney general’s office, a doctor at the hospital where he died and opposition politician Jose Manuel Olivares.
“The sergeant used an unauthorized weapon to repel the attack, causing the death of one of the participants in the siege,” Interior and Justice Minister Nestor Reverol said on Twitter. The sergeant faces legal proceedings, the minister said. It’s unclear what type of ammunition he used.
Reverol also said two members of the military were injured after protesters hurled fire bombs into the airbase.
Wil Riera/AP
A costumed demonstrator in Caracas, Venezuela, protests the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday, August 6. Unrest continued to sweep through the country after a new legislative assembly was inaugurated following a controversial election on July 30. The new assembly has wide-ranging powers and is expected to rewrite the Venezuelan constitution at Maduro's behest. Opposition supporters, who see the vote as a power grab and an erosion of democracy, boycotted and staged demonstrations against the vote.
Anti-government activists stand near a flaming barricade in Valencia on August 6.
RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images
A man is arrested in Valencia during clashes between anti-government activists and the National Guard on August 6.
STR/EFE/EPA
Members of the Venezuelan armed forces fly over Valencia in a helicopter while citizens demonstrate in support of a group that staged a paramilitary uprising at the Paramacay military base on August 6.
Diosdado Cabello, a member of Venezuela's National Constituent Assembly, holds an image of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez as delegates gather for a group photo following their swearing-in ceremony on Friday, August 4.
RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images
Opposition activists protest against the newly inaugurated National Constituent Assembly on August 4.
Opposition lawmaker Juan Requesens addresses a rally in Caracas on July 31. Two other leading opposition figures, Leopoldo Lopez and Antonio Ledezma, were rounded up from their homes, according to their families.
RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images
Maduro celebrates the results of a national vote on Sunday, July 30. His opponents boycotted the election and demonstrated against it for weeks, saying he orchestrated it to get around the existing National Assembly, which the opposition has controlled since 2015. Maduro has argued that the Constituent Assembly will help bring peace to a polarized country, with all branches of the government falling under the political movement founded by his late mentor and predecessor, Hugo Chavez.
MIGUEL GUTIERREZ/EFE/EPA
Members of Venezuela's national police are caught in an explosion as they ride motorcycles near Altamira Square in Caracas on July 30. Venezuela has seen widespread unrest since March 29, when the Supreme Court dissolved Parliament and transferred all legislative powers to itself. The decision was later reversed, but protests have continued across the country, which is also in the midst of an economic crisis.
RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images
A wounded anti-government demonstrator is helped by medics during clashes with police in Caracas on July 30.
Carlos Becerra/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A demonstrator shouts slogans through a traffic cone during an anti-government protest in Caracas on July 30.
CRISTIAN HERNANDEZ/EFE/EPA
A protester wounded by a pellet gun receives attention July 30 during a demonstration against the vote for a Constituent Assembly.
Carlos Becerra/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
A member of the National Guard fires at protesters during clashes in Caracas on Friday, July 28.
Fernando Llano/AP
A demonstrator dressed as Venezuelan independence hero Simon Bolivar is silhouetted against a national flag in Caracas on Monday, July 24.
Venezuelan lawmakers Luis Stefanelli, left, and Jose Regnault appear stunned in a corridor of the National Assembly after a clash with demonstrators in Caracas on Wednesday, July 5. Supporters of Maduro stormed the building and attacked opposition lawmakers, witnesses said. At least seven legislative employees and five lawmakers were injured, according to National Assembly President Julio Borges. Journalists said they were also assaulted.
STRINGER/EFE/EPA
National Guard members clash with deputies of the National Assembly in the Parliament's courtyard in Caracas on Tuesday, June 27.
JUAN BARRETO/AFP/Getty Images
A boy runs under a national flag during a June 27 protest in Caracas.
Protester David Jose Vallenilla is shot through a fence by a member of the National Guard near a military base in Caracas on Thursday, June 22. Vallenilla later died in the hospital after suffering three gunshot wounds to the chest.
FEDERICO PARRA/AFP/Getty Images
Maduro holds up a copy of the Venezuelan constitution during a news conference at the presidential palace in Caracas on June 22. Maduro has called for changes to the constitution amid the unrest.
MIGUEL GUTIERREZ/EFE/EPA
A protester hides behind a barrier in Caracas on June 22.
FEDERICO PARRA/AFP/Getty Images
An opposition activist displays bullet shells during an anti-government demonstration on Monday, June 19.
FEDERICO PARRA/AFP/Getty Images
People flee during a clash between opposition demonstrators and riot police in Caracas on June 19.
FEDERICO PARRA/AFP/Getty Images
Opposition activists aim projectiles toward riot police during a demonstration on June 19.
JUAN BARRETO/AFP/Getty Images
Demonstrators stand in front of a police vehicle on June 19.
LUIS ROBAYO/AFP/Getty Images
A street in eastern Caracas is painted with the names of people killed during more than two months of protests.
Ariana Cubillos/AP
During a "Grandparents' March" in Caracas, a man is blocked by police from reaching the Government Ombudsman's Office on Friday, May 12.
JUAN BARRETO/AFP/Getty Images
Opposition activists scuffle with riot police in Caracas on May 12.
FEDERICO PARRA/AFP/Getty Images
Thousands of Venezuelan protesters march on a Caracas highway on Wednesday, May 10.
FEDERICO PARRA/AFP/Getty Images
Opposition activists clash with riot police in Caracas on Monday, May 8.
FEDERICO PARRA/AFP/Getty Images
An armored National Guard vehicle runs over a protester in Caracas on Wednesday, May 3. The protester, 22-year-old Pedro Michell Yaminne, survived, his mother told CNN. Interior and justice minister Nestor Reverol told reporters that the "lamentable" incident was under investigation. He said that moments before Yaminne was run over, demonstrators hurled a Molotov cocktail at the armored vehicle, opened the side door and "brutally assaulted" the driver.
JUAN BARRETO/AFP/Getty Images
A demonstrator catches fire during protests in Caracas on May 3. It happened as protesters clashed with police and the gas tank of a police motorcycle exploded. Other photos from the scene showed the man being attended for burns to his body.
JUAN BARRETO/AFP/Getty Images
A demonstrator stands in front of an armored vehicle during protests in Caracas on Wednesday, April 19.
RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images
Opposition leader Henrique Capriles reacts to tear gas during a protest on April 19.
JUAN BARRETO/AFP/Getty Images
Riot police clash with demonstrators while tear gas fills the air in Caracas on April 19.
Fernando Llano/AP
Rescue workers tend to a demonstrator hit by a tear gas canister during anti-government protests on April 19.
JUAN BARRETO/AFP/Getty Images
A demonstrator reacts during a march in Caracas on Saturday, April 15.
Fernando Llano/AP
A protester suffering from the effects of tear gas is carried away on Thursday, April 13.
Fernando Llano/AP
Clouds of tear gas spread across a highway in Caracas during clashes on Monday, April 10.
Ariana Cubillos/AP
Demonstrators help a journalist whose leg was injured while covering clashes in Caracas on April 10.
CARLOS BECERRA/AFP/Getty Images
Thousands of demonstrators protest against Maduro in Caracas on Saturday, April 8.
JUAN BARRETO/AFP/Getty Images
Venezuelan police line up before clashing with opposition activists on Thursday, April 6.
Fernando Llano/AP
Demonstrators fight with national police officers in Caracas on Tuesday, April 4.
The violence underscores the widening political rifts in Venezuela, where the opposition has accused Maduro of creating a dictatorship. The government has repeatedly blocked any attempts by the opposition to oust Maduro from power by a referendum vote. It has also delayed elections.
The last vote held in Venezuela, the parliamentary election of 2015, gave the opposition a majority. But critics say new elections have been put off because Maduro is afraid of the outcome.
In late March, the Venezuelan Supreme Court dissolved the parliament and transferred all legislative powers to itself. Getting rid of the opposition-controlled legislative branch effectively meant the ruling United Socialist Party controlled the remaining two branches of government.
The opposition called the move a coup. The decision was reversed three days later, but protests had already erupted.
The opposition hunkered down when, on April 7, the government notified main opposition leader Henrique Capriles that he was banned from doing political work for 15 years.
Maduro has been defiant, taking a confrontational tone with the opposition and protesters, whom he calls “vandals and terrorists.”
Unemployment is set to surpass 25% this year, possibly on its way to 28% next year. Food shortages have become severe in the past couple of years. In some cases, Venezuelans have endured months without basics such as milk, eggs, flour, soap and toilet paper.
The opposition is calling for protests Saturday at military installations, including the airbase where Vallenilla was gunned down.