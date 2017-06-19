Residents heartbroken that people are taking selfies at the site of the deadly London fire

Amara Eno/REX/Shutterstock
A woman takes a selfie as pedestrians stop to watch flames being put out at Grenfell Tower in the distance
Several signs saying 'stop taking selfies' have been posted around the site
Expert: 'There's always been a tendency to make yourself part of the action'
Residents who live near Grenfell Tower in London have expressed heartbreak and outrage after spotting visitors taking selfies at the site of last week’s deadly fire.
Signs have been erected near the site pleading with visitors to “stop taking pictures please” and “stop taking selfies.”
“Not a tourist attraction,” other signs proclaim. It’s not clear who created the signs or when they were first posted. The signs also don’t appear to be created by the same person.
Natasha Gordon, a London resident who said her family and friends lived in the tower, said she has seen visitors take photos in front of the tower’s charred remains.
“There have been loads [of people],” she told CNN. “People taking this as a party, disrespectfully coming to take photos without even so much as leaving flowers or a card.”
Wayne Kilo Lewis is another London resident who lived near Grenfell Tower for 28 years and said he lost several friends in the fire.
“It was such a disgrace to see people taking selfies with the tower behind them, thinking it was OK to do that in front of residents and people who lost their loved ones in the fire,” he told CNN. “It broke my heart to see people all dressed up like it was (the Notting Hill) Carnival and guys trying to get girls’ phone numbers.”
The act of taking selfies at disaster sites is not a new one.
Rex Features via AP Images
Burning debris falls from Grenfell Tower as a massive fire engulfs the London apartment building early on June 14, 2017. Seventy-two people are confirmed to have died in the fire.
Leon Neal/Getty Images
Smoke rises from Grenfell Tower hours after the fire.
AFP/Getty Images
A woman cries as she tries to locate a missing relative.
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images
A woman runs near paramedics working near the fire.
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images
Witnesses reported terrifying accounts of people trapped in the tower. Some people were reported to have jumped from the tower.
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images
People watch as Grenfell Tower is engulfed by fire.
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images
Emergency service members work at the scene.
Sarah Tilotta for CNN
Residents of nearby Whitchurch Road watch smoke streaming from the tower.
FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/EPA
Emergency personnel prepare in an open area near the blaze.
Sarah Tilotta/CNN
People watch as smoke rises from the tower.
Victoria Jones/PA Wire/AP
Michael Paramasivan and his daughter Thea Kavanagh managed to escape the fire.
Sarah Tilotta for CNN
Police officers asked people to step back so they could expand the cordon and make more space for emergency services.
Salma Abdelaziz/CNN
Police stand near debris from the fire.
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images
A security cordon holds people back as Grenfell Tower burns.
Sarah Tilotta/CNN
Children wear masks that were distributed near the site of the fire.
Kyodo News/Sipa USA
The building, built in the 1970s, was home to 125 families.
Epics//Getty Images
Emergency services respond to the fire.
Natalie Oxford/Twitter
Firefighters battle the massive blaze.
Sarah Tilotta for CNN
Smoke could be seen billowing over the heads of residents who gathered in nearby streets to watch the blaze.
Sarah Tilotta for CNN
Residents from nearby Barandon Walk wait outside their building. The building was evacuated around 2 a.m. Police told residents that heat emanating from the fire could affect the structure of their building.
Matt Dunham/AP
Witness Michael Kyriakou told CNN the fire spread quickly, with one side of the building ablaze around 15 minutes after it started. "Within an hour it had engulfed the top part of the building," he said. "There are people in bathrobes and slippers all around us, so hopefully as many as possible got out."