Residents heartbroken that people are taking selfies at the site of the deadly London fire

Residents who live near Grenfell Tower in London have expressed heartbreak and outrage after spotting visitors taking selfies at the site of last week’s deadly fire.

Signs have been erected near the site pleading with visitors to “stop taking pictures please” and “stop taking selfies.”

This sign placed under the Westway this morning. Its kind of depressing that this even needs to be said.#Selfies pic.twitter.com/lNOU9SEJxL — Guy Smallman (@GuySmallman) June 18, 2017

“Not a tourist attraction,” other signs proclaim. It’s not clear who created the signs or when they were first posted. The signs also don’t appear to be created by the same person.

Natasha Gordon, a London resident who said her family and friends lived in the tower, said she has seen visitors take photos in front of the tower’s charred remains.

“There have been loads [of people],” she told CNN. “People taking this as a party, disrespectfully coming to take photos without even so much as leaving flowers or a card.”

’A disgrace’

Wayne Kilo Lewis is another London resident who lived near Grenfell Tower for 28 years and said he lost several friends in the fire.

“It was such a disgrace to see people taking selfies with the tower behind them, thinking it was OK to do that in front of residents and people who lost their loved ones in the fire,” he told CNN. “It broke my heart to see people all dressed up like it was (the Notting Hill) Carnival and guys trying to get girls’ phone numbers.”

Not a new trend

The act of taking selfies at disaster sites is not a new one.